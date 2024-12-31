Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Blackhawks – 12/31/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field for the Winter Classic today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (17-17-4) at BLACKHAWKS (12-23-2)
5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Alexandre Texier
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Status report
Faksa, a forward, and Leddy, a defenseman, did not practice Monday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno – Jason Dickinson — Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Connor Murphy — TJ Brodie
Nolan Allan — Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Philipp Kurashev, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
Smith could return for Chicago after missing eight consecutive games and nine of the past 10 with a lower back injury. … Murphy did not practice Monday because he was given a maintenance day, coach Anders Sorensen said. He is expected to be available to play. … Martinez, a defenseman, practiced with the Blackhawks on Monday but is day to day, Sorensen said. He could miss his 11th straight game.
