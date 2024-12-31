Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Blackhawks – 12/31/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field for the Winter Classic today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (17-17-4) at BLACKHAWKS (12-23-2)

Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Alexandre Texier

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report

Faksa, a forward, and Leddy, a defenseman, did not practice Monday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno – Jason Dickinson — Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Connor Murphy — TJ Brodie

Nolan Allan — Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Philipp Kurashev, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Smith could return for Chicago after missing eight consecutive games and nine of the past 10 with a lower back injury. … Murphy did not practice Monday because he was given a maintenance day, coach Anders Sorensen said. He is expected to be available to play. … Martinez, a defenseman, practiced with the Blackhawks on Monday but is day to day, Sorensen said. He could miss his 11th straight game.

