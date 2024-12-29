Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Blues – 12/29/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the St. Louis Blues this afternoon at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (13-19-4) at BLUES (17-16-4)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jack Quinn — Dylan Cozens — JJ Peterka
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Samuelsson took a maintenance day Saturday but is expected to play. … Aube-Kubel, a forward, did not practice Saturday.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Mathieu Joseph — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Alexandre Texier (illness)
Status report
Texier, who missed a 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday, practiced Saturday and Blues coach Jim Montgomery said the forward could be available. … Faksa, a forward who has missed seven of the past eight games, practiced in full and also could be available, Montgomery said.
