Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Blues – 12/29/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the St. Louis Blues this afternoon at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (13-19-4) at BLUES (17-16-4)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Jack Quinn — Dylan Cozens — JJ Peterka

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs

Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Samuelsson took a maintenance day Saturday but is expected to play. … Aube-Kubel, a forward, did not practice Saturday.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Mathieu Joseph — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Alexandre Texier (illness)

Status report

Texier, who missed a 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday, practiced Saturday and Blues coach Jim Montgomery said the forward could be available. … Faksa, a forward who has missed seven of the past eight games, practiced in full and also could be available, Montgomery said.

