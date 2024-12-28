Sabres’ 2025 New Year’s Resolutions

The Buffalo Sabres have had a tough season so far, posting a record of 13-19-4 (30 points), and are currently tied with the Detroit Red Wings for last place in the Eastern Conference. Despite a challenging 13-game losing streak, the team has shown signs of life with back-to-back victories, including a commanding 7-1 win against the New York Islanders on Dec. 23 and a 6-2 blowout win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 27.

If the Sabres hope to keep their playoff aspirations alive, they’ll need to turn things around immediately. With the New Year approaching, it’s the perfect time to outline three New Year’s resolutions for the team.

Sabres Resolution One: Find Your Identity

The Sabres have struggled to establish a clear identity throughout the season, often searching for one but falling short. While they boast the youngest roster in the league, it’s also a highly skilled group featuring standout players like Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power. This talented core needs the right leadership to take the next step, and perhaps head coach Lindy Ruff can provide the guidance to make that happen.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Whether it’s committing to a hard-nosed, defensive style and winning close games like 2-1 or rediscovering the high-tempo offense from a couple of seasons ago to secure thrilling 6-5 victories, the Sabres must identify their strengths and stick to them. During the 2022-23 season, they seemed to find their footing, falling just one point short of a playoff spot. That approach could very well be the answer.

The “kid’s line” of J.J. Peterka, Dylan Cozens, and Jack Quinn is a great example of what happens when the team clicks. Reunited this season, they’ve produced at an impressive rate, showing the same dominance they displayed as linemates in 2022-23.

For the Sabres to grow and thrive as a unit, finding their identity is the critical piece of the puzzle. Unlocking it could lead to bigger and better things, whether that’s for the remainder of this season or building momentum into the next.

Sabres Resolution Two: Learn How to Play Structured Defense

The Sabres have long struggled with team defense, consistently plagued by defensive breakdowns that result in easy goals for their opponents. While there have been signs of improvement in the last two games, it’s a small sample size, and consistency is key. Solid defensive play needs to become a nightly standard.

As Cozens emphasized after their win against the Blackhawks, the players understand that strong defense and disciplined play are the foundation for generating offensive opportunities. Now, it’s a matter of putting that philosophy into practice game after game.

Cozens says they just need to keep playing good defense and it will lead to offense. #Sabres — Brian Koziol (@BrianWGR) December 28, 2024

This is all part of the growing process for a young team. The Sabres have leaned heavily into a run-and-gun style of play, and based on their last two games, it seems they are returning to that approach. If they can pair this offensive flair with fundamentally sound defense, the Sabres have the potential to make some noise. However, success will ultimately come down to execution on the players’ part.

Let’s break down some numbers from MoneyPuck before moving on. The Sabres have the sixth-highest expected goals against (xGA) at 116.8 and rank 22nd in the NHL in goals above expected (GAx) at 4.2. While sub-par goaltending is partly to blame, much of it reflects the team’s struggles with defensive structure this season. Another telling stat: the Sabres are 21st in the league in shots against, allowing an average of 28.6 shots per game. While this stat can sometimes be skewed, it highlights their ongoing challenges on defense.

The solution appears to be a balance that Ruff seems to be instilling—having the team play three distinct phases of the game. That means focusing on disciplined defense in the defensive zone, playing with speed during transitions, and executing offensively with purpose when in the attacking zone. While this might sound straightforward, the Sabres haven’t consistently adhered to this philosophy for most of the season.

Ultimately, the mantra holds true: defense leads to offense. If the Sabres can stick to this formula, they may be able to turn things around.

Sabres Resolution Three: Learn How to Win

Winning is hard. For most of the Sabres’ locker room—outside of Ruff and a handful of players—winning hockey, defined here as making the playoffs, remains an unknown experience. Whether it’s a deep playoff run or getting swept in the first round, tasting playoff hockey changes everything. Once you experience what it takes to make it into the 16-team tournament, it becomes an addiction.

Lindy Ruff, Head Coach of the Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With such a young roster, the Sabres need to use the rest of this season to learn how to win, no matter the circumstances. As I mentioned earlier, finding their identity is part of this process, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if they win 6-5 or 2-1. A one-goal victory is worth just as much in the standings as a 10-goal blowout. Every win inches them two points closer to a potential playoff berth.

The key to this process is taking baby steps. Over the past month, we’ve seen the Sabres squander multi-goal leads multiple times. In their last 15 games, they’ve scored first in nine of them but managed to secure just two wins during that stretch—an unacceptable outcome. Cleaning up these small but critical aspects of their game is essential.

Heading into January, the Sabres need to prove they can win in any situation. Whether they’re trailing by multiple goals or holding a lead, they must approach every minute like it’s a 0-0 game. If they adopt this mindset, fans will start to believe again. But actions speak louder than words. It’s up to the players to execute.

These are my New Year’s resolutions for the Sabres. If they can address the three key areas I’ve outlined, they’ll have a real shot at reigniting the fan base’s hope. Don’t just tell the fans what you’re going to do—show them.