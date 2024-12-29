Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Ducks – 12/29/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks this afternoon at Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (21-11-3) at DUCKS (13-17-4)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Lukas Dostal

Calle Clang

Scratched: Drew Helleson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body), John Gibson (illness)

Status report

Gibson missed a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday; Clang was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League to back up Dostal, who could start back-to-back games if Gibson remains unavailable.

