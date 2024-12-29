Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Ducks – 12/29/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks this afternoon at Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (21-11-3) at DUCKS (13-17-4)
4 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Kasperi Kapanen — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Lukas Dostal
Calle Clang
Scratched: Drew Helleson
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body), John Gibson (illness)
Status report
Gibson missed a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday; Clang was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League to back up Dostal, who could start back-to-back games if Gibson remains unavailable.
