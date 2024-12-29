Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Red Wings – 12/29/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (24-9-2) at RED WINGS (13-18-4)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Lars Eller (illness)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson

Injured: None

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Saturday that Veleno will move up to the first line after impressing him when he played with Larkin and Raymond in the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

