Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Red Wings – 12/27/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNO, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — David Kampf

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Conor Timmins

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)

Status report

Matthews, a center who has missed the past two games, will miss at least two more games, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said.

Latest for THW:

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Christian Fischer — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen

Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Justin Holl

Injured: None

Status report

New Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he expects Edvinsson and Chiarot return Friday from lower-body injuries that sidelined each prior to the holiday break.

Latest for THW: