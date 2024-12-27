Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Red Wings – 12/27/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (21-12-2) at RED WINGS (13-17-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNO, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — David Kampf
Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Conor Timmins
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)
Status report
Matthews, a center who has missed the past two games, will miss at least two more games, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said.
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Christian Fischer — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen
Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte, Justin Holl
Injured: None
Status report
New Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he expects Edvinsson and Chiarot return Friday from lower-body injuries that sidelined each prior to the holiday break.
