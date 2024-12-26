NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t wait long after the holidays to end to make a coaching change. Derek Lalonde is out as head coach, and Todd McLellan is in. Meanwhile, Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston have played trade matchmakers and developed some interesting theories. Is John Gibson a fit for the Edmonton Oilers? And, will Yanni Gourde wind up in Toronto or Vancouver?

Red Wings Fire Lalonde, Hire Todd McLellan

The Detroit Red Wings have shaken up their coaching staff, naming Todd McLellan as their new head coach. As Jeff Marek points out, this is only the second time since the Ilitch family bought the Wings in ‘82 that they’ve fired a coach mid-season.

After months of inconsistency under Derek Lalonde, General Manager Steve Yzerman announced the change on Thursday. It’s unclear if the hope is to save the season, but McLellan has an extensive resume and a history with the Red Wings. He brings playoff experience, having coached the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, and Edmonton Oilers. He also earned a Stanley Cup ring as an assistant with the Red Wings in 2008.

Todd McLellan, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Joining McLellan’s staff is veteran Trent Yawney, who steps in as an assistant coach. Yawney’s NHL experience and prior connection to the Red Wings bolster the staff with added familiarity and expertise. With these moves, Detroit appears focused on turning the page and reigniting its playoff ambitions.

Oilers and John Gibson a Fit?

In a recent article by The Athletic, Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston tried to play trade matchmaker and named several players believed to be near the top of the list regarding trade candidates. Both scribes then chose teams these players could be dealt to.

Among the list was Anaheim Ducks’ goaltender John Gibson, who Johnston linked to the Edmonton Oilers. He admitted there isn’t “any apparent need at the position.” That said, Johnston also believes that an injury to Stuart Skinner could be disastrous and the Oilers might want to have a backup plan.

Related: Should the Maple Leafs Go All-in if Matthews Is Out for the Season?

He writes:

“This one requires a little imagination. The Oilers have been humming along through December with Stuart Skinner logging a majority of starts and don’t have any apparent need at the position. However, they are a bottom-10 team in terms of save percentage and aren’t loaded with options beyond Skinner in the event they ever have to play an extended run without him. So while Gibson may not be a priority addition, he could be a sensible one — especially in the scenario detailed above where he’s being acquired with a $3.2 million cap hit. Edmonton is all-in on chasing the Stanley Cup this season and the years beyond it when Gibson is under contract. The veteran is unquestionably an upgrade on what the Oilers currently have as a No. 2 to support Skinner.” source – ‘NHL trade matchmaker: Predicting where top targets go by the deadline, part 1’ – Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 12/26/2024

Maple Leafs and Canucks Linked to Yanni Gourde

LeBrun and Johnston also looked at Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde and listed the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks as possible destinations. Johnston says the Canucks are looking for center and a top-four defenseman. LeBrun likes the Maple Leafs on this one. He’s also not sure if Gourde will be traded.

LeBrun explains:

It remains to be seen whether the Kraken will actually make Gourde available ahead of the deadline. You may remember a year ago at this time, Jordan Eberle’s name was bandied about quite a bit because he was a pending unrestricted free agent and the Kraken weren’t playoff-bound. But instead of moving him, the Kraken signed Eberle to a contract extension to remove him from the trade market. Seattle now needs to make a decision on Gourde, and as of writing this, there haven’t been any contract discussions.

If moved, Toronto fits the criteria of what the Leafs need as far as a third-line center upgrade. Gourde has Stanley Cup championships on his resume and LeBrun’s understanding is he would have no issue with a move to the Leafs.