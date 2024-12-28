Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Maple Leafs – 12/28/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (23-9-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (22-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHLN, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Lars Eller (illness)

Status report

Ovechkin will return after missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula sustained during a 6-2 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18… Eller, a center, will miss his fourth straight game.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe– Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Matt Murray
Joseph Woll

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Conor Timmins

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)

Status report

Matthews skated by himself Saturday but the center will miss his fourth consecutive game. … The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

