Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Lightning – 12/28/24

The New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (16-17-1) at LIGHTNING (19-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Status report

Miller will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. … In a corresponding move, defenseman Chad Ruhwedel was reassigned to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Rempe, a forward, will serve the third of his eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win on Dec. 20.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Michael Eyssimont (lower body)

Status report

Eyssimont, a forward, is day to day.

