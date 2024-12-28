Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Lightning – 12/28/24

The New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (16-17-1) at LIGHTNING (19-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Status report
Miller will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. … In a corresponding move, defenseman Chad Ruhwedel was reassigned to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Rempe, a forward, will serve the third of his eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win on Dec. 20.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: None
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Michael Eyssimont (lower body)
Status report
Eyssimont, a forward, is day to day.
