Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Lightning – 12/28/24

by

The New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (16-17-1) at LIGHTNING (19-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Status report

Miller will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. … In a corresponding move, defenseman Chad Ruhwedel was reassigned to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Rempe, a forward, will serve the third of his eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win on Dec. 20.

More from THW:

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Michael Eyssimont (lower body)

Status report

Eyssimont, a forward, is day to day.

More from THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner