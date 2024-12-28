Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Jets – 12/28/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (18-14-2) at JETS (25-10-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, SNW
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Time Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Cole Reinhardt — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Barnard-Docker
Mads Sogaard
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Michael Amadio (head), Anton Forsberg (lower body), David Perron (upper body), Artem Zub (foot), Linus Ullmark (back)
Status report
The Senators recalled Sogaard, Merilainen, Ostapchuk and Reinhardt from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Ullmark is not on the trip; Ottawa coach Travis Green said Friday the goalie “tweaked his back” and is still not healthy enough to skate.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Colin Miller — Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola — Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)
Status report
Fleury, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured during the second period of a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday on a hit by Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar. … Stanley will enter the lineup in place of Fleury. … Coghlan, a defenseman, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday.
