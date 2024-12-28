Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Jets – 12/28/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (18-14-2) at JETS (25-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, SNW

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Time Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Cole Reinhardt — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Barnard-Docker

Mads Sogaard

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Michael Amadio (head), Anton Forsberg (lower body), David Perron (upper body), Artem Zub (foot), Linus Ullmark (back)

Status report

The Senators recalled Sogaard, Merilainen, Ostapchuk and Reinhardt from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Ullmark is not on the trip; Ottawa coach Travis Green said Friday the goalie “tweaked his back” and is still not healthy enough to skate.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Colin Miller — Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola — Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)

Status report

Fleury, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured during the second period of a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday on a hit by Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar. … Stanley will enter the lineup in place of Fleury. … Coghlan, a defenseman, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday.

