Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Islanders – 12/28/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (16-15-5) at ISLANDERS (13-15-7)
7:30 p.m. ET, SN-PIT, MSGSN
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Drew O’Connor
Anthony Beauvillier — Cody Glass — Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman
Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Owen Pickering (concussion)
Status report
Pettersson took part in the Penguins morning skate Saturday in a regular practice jersey and has been cleared for contact, but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Pierre Engvall, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
Mayfield will play after leaving in the third period of a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday after taking a puck to the back of the head. … Duclair and Pulock did not participate in the Islanders’ optional morning skate Saturday, but each will play.
