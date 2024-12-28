Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Islanders – 12/28/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (16-15-5) at ISLANDERS (13-15-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, SN-PIT, MSGSN

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Drew O’Connor

Anthony Beauvillier — Cody Glass — Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman

Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Owen Pickering (concussion)

Status report

Pettersson took part in the Penguins morning skate Saturday in a regular practice jersey and has been cleared for contact, but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Pierre Engvall, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Mayfield will play after leaving in the third period of a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday after taking a puck to the back of the head. … Duclair and Pulock did not participate in the Islanders’ optional morning skate Saturday, but each will play.

