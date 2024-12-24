Penguins’ Improvements in Key Areas Leading to Recent Surge

Don’t look now but the Pittsburgh Penguins have started to climb the rankings in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins got off to a very rocky start this season and it didn’t look like they had any hope of making the playoffs. However, in the last few weeks they have completely flipped the script. Their play has become more consistent and their defense has also improved. What have they been doing right through the month of December, and can they keep it up?

Penguins Are On the Right Track

One of Pittsburgh’s biggest issues at the start of the season was defense. No one was on the same page and players like Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson were struggling to find their game. Since the end of November, the Penguins have been finding ways to win and their blue line is a big part of the reason why.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk signed a one-year contract with the Penguins in July. He has been shaky through the first couple months of the season but may be starting to find his footing. He has one goal and five points in his last five games. He was paired with Karlsson for the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 17 and was able to hold his own. The duo moved the puck well throughout the game and neither one was on the ice for the Los Angeles goals. They combined for eight shots against the Kings and were both good in transition.

Seeing Grzelcyk and Karlsson perform well together was particularly encouraging to the Penguins considering the huge loss they have recently suffered on defense. Marcus Pettersson, who has arguably been their best defenseman this season, suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 14 in the game against the Ottawa Senators. He has been one of the most reliable and consistent members of the team, ranking third in ice time averaging 21:47 per game. He is also very important to the team’s penalty kill. Pittsburgh will need everyone to step up in his absence.

Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Another big change on defense is the addition of Pierre-Olivier Joseph via a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 18. Joseph was previously a member of the Penguins from 2019-24 and left this past summer as a free agent. There is no doubt that Pittsburgh could use an experienced defenseman with Pettersson out, and one who already knows their system is even better. He will provide some extra depth to the lineup and hopefully pick up where he left off.

Can the Penguins Keep It Up?

The Penguins’ recent surge is not just luck, they have actually been playing good hockey. The question is, will they be able to sustain this level of play for the rest of the season? In their last ten games, they have mostly faced playoff-bound teams and have risen to the challenge.

Currently, Pittsburgh ranks in the NHL’s top ten in scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances. A closer look at some of their other underlying numbers would suggest they do not have an issue generating offense. Their biggest struggle this season has been finishing out games, which is something that has been improving. In their most recent 7-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 23, they did a good job of defending in the neutral zone and not giving the Flyers many opportunities to score.

The Penguins will face a division rival to close out 2024 in their back-to-back meetings with the New York Islanders on Dec. 28 and 29. Through the month of December, they have been defending well, generating chances and have earned the fourth place spot in the Metro. Whether they make the playoffs or not, they are definitely keeping things interesting.