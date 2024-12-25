Penguins Prospect Check-In: Blomqvist, Howe, Král & More

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the uptick at Christmas time as they battle for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, their farm system has a few prospects having strong seasons.

G Joel Blomqvist- Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins (American Hockey League)

After making the roster out of training camp, Joel Blomqvist got sent down to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL) when Alex Nedeljkovic returned from injury. He has had a bit of an up-and-down time with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. At times, he’s looked like the player everyone was excited about, but other times, he has struggled. In nine games, he has only made 30 or more saves once and has allowed four or more goals three times. However, his stats aren’t awful, with a 3.15 goals-against average (GAA), a .903 save percentage (SV%), and a 5-4-0 record.

Related: 2025 World Junior Championship Team Canada Final Roster

Many will monitor Blomqvist’s ability to play more consistently as the season progresses.

LW Tanner Howe- Calgary Hitmen (Western Hockey League)

One of the Penguins’ second-round picks from the 2024 Draft, Tanner Howe, was traded from the Regina Pats to the Calgary Hitmen on Nov. 21. Howe wore the captain’s “C” with the Pats and put up seven points in 16 games. After he was traded to the Hitmen, he seemed to get his game going a bit more, with nine points in six games with his new team.

Pittsburgh Penguins Prospect Check-In (The Hockey Writers)

Howe’s strong offensive play and his knack for being a constant pest against his opponents helped him make Canada’s U20 World Junior Championship team. He will likely play a bottom-six role in the upcoming tournament and will be a player for Penguins fans to keep an eye on.

D Filip Král- Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins (AHL)

Among the older prospects, at 25 years old, Filip Král has been a pleasant surprise for Wilkes/Barre-Scranton. After spending last season in Liiga with the Pelicans organization, the 2018 Toronto Maple Leafs fifth-round pick signed a minor-league contract with the Penguins this past offseason. Not only has he been a strong defensive player, but he has also brought some stability and extra offense to the power play. He has been the quarterback on the Wilkes/Barre-Scranton power play and has helped lead them to one of the league’s best units (24%, ranked second).

D Emil Pieniniemi- Kingston Frontenacs (Ontario Hockey League)

Emill Pieniniemi, a Penguins 2023 third-round pick, has had a successful first season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He has been one of the Kingston Frontenacs’ most consistent players and their best defenseman. He has been strong, particularly on the power play, where his playmaking and high IQ continue to shine, tallying 16 assists on the man advantage.

His 34 total points rank fifth among all defensemen in the league. His strong play helped make him one of two Penguins prospects to be selected to represent Finland at the WJC (joining Kalle Kangas). He will likely be the blueliner the Finnish team relies on heavily if they want to earn themselves a medal.

C/LW Mac Swanson- University of North Dakota (NCAA)

After winning the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Player of the Year award with the Fargo Force last season, Mac Swanson joined the University of North Dakota to begin his college career. The 2024 seventh-round pick by the Penguins has started fairly strong, tallying 11 points in his first 19 games.

Swanson’s strong playmaking skills have been more on display (nine assists) than his goal-scoring to start (two goals), but he has been solid nonetheless. Penguins fans will want to keep track of the youngster as he looks to continue on this trajectory in college and prove to be a late-round steal while also climbing the ranks of the organization’s top prospects.

Penguins Future Continues to Look Bright

These are just a handful of players who are bright spots in the Penguins’ farm system. The organization’s future will be bright with the continued success and development of all their prospects.