Team Czechia Players to Watch at the 2025 World Juniors

After medaling in back-to-back tournaments, Czechia looks to continue and ride their momentum into this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC.) They have a roster mixed with experience and skill. Who are a few players to watch for throughout this year’s tournament as they represent their country?

Jakub Dvořak (D)

One of a few players representing Czechia this year who has begun their professional careers, Jakub Dvořak, made his way to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Ontario Reign after being drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. His numbers have not jumped off the page, tallying only three assists in 14 games. Still, he is slowly getting his feet wet and becoming more accustomed to pro hockey after spending last season with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Dvořak will help Czechia excel in the tournament thanks to his international experience. He played in the last two WJCs and, prior to that, the 2022 and 2023 Under-18 WJC tournaments. His mobility and skillset will be on full display as he helps lock down the back end of the ice.

Miroslav Holinka (F)

After a strong season last year in the Czechia U20 junior ranks, Miroslav Holinka was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round of the 2024 Draft and also picked by the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL in the CHL Import Draft. He signed with the Oil Kings and has made quite an impression. His smarts and versatility, among other strong assets, have made him a consistently strong player. He does not necessarily stand out in one certain aspect of the game skill-wise but has found a happy medium in being a goal-scorer and playmaker. So far this season, he has tallied 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points.

Holinka will be a player in the forward group who brings prior experience to Czechia, having played in the 2023 U18 tournament. His defensive skills, which ho a bit under the radar, is an underrated part of his game that should impact the Czechs throughout the tournament.

Michael Hrabal (G)

A player who could be an x-factor in the tournament is returning goaltender Michael Hrabal. After playing in seven games in last year’s tournament and posting a 4-3-0 record, he will likely be the lead netminder again this year. The 2023 second-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes (now Utah Hockey Club), is in the midst of his second season with the University of Massachusetts and has looked solid in between the pipes again this season.

Being the only goaltender on the roster with any experience at the U20 WJC and having the best season so far statistically among the three netminders, Hrabal’s play for Czechia will be key to their success again this year.

Adam Jiříček (D)

Adam Jiřiček is an interesting case heading into this year’s tournament. The St. Louis Blues selected him in the first round of the 2024 Draft, but he has been limited to only six games this year with the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL due to a lower-body injury. Jiřiċek, when healthy, has shown his capability of being a strong all-around defenseman. He is a pass-first defenseman who looks to set his teammates up more than himself. He does have a strong shot from the point, too, which helps make him a threat whenever he has the puck on his stick.

A healthy Jiříček could be a difference-maker on the back end of the ice for Czechia. The skillset he possesses should help solidify his case for being selected where he was in the draft if he can have a strong showing after playing in last year’s U20 tournament (played only one game before getting injured), and the 2023 U18 WJC.

Eduard Sale (RW)

A player who will be relied on offensively in a big way, Eduard Sale, brings plenty of offensive firepower to the Czechia lineup. One of the more experienced players representing Czechia this year, has played in the last two U20 WJCs and has tallied 13 points in 14 games. He jumped from the OHL to the AHL this season, playing for the Coachella Valley Firebirds (the Seattle Kraken drafted him in the first round of the 2023 Draft). His passing ability, which he has been touted for, has been on display with the Firebirds as he’s tallied four goals and nine assists in his rookie season.

Plenty of Talent All-Around

Czechia has a roster strong enough and deep enough to make some noise in the tournament again this year. The aforementioned players, along with the mix of newcomers and returnees, will look to help get their country back into a medal game — hoping it is a gold medal game this time.

