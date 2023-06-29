Arizona Coyotes Draft Michael Hrabal 38th Overall

With the 38th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Arizona Coyotes have selected Michael Hrabal from the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL)

About Michael Hrabal

Although the Omaha Lancers weren’t the strongest team in the USHL, Michael Hrabal’s play was definitely a bright spot for them as he’s one of the top goaltenders in the draft. While he didn’t post the numbers in the USHL—a .908 save percentage (SV%) and 2.86 goals against average (GAA)—he still possesses great size, poise and mobility in the crease. That was on display at the World U18 Championship as he had a better showing with a .920 SV%.

Hrabal already fits the profile as a potential starter in the crease as he stands at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds. He’s got strong lateral movements, moving from post to post, and knows how to seal off any open spots for a shot. He has good rebound control, but there have been instances where has had allowed goals that he would like to have back.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Summer 2022 was a big one for Hrabal, as he announced his commitment to the University of Massachusetts for the 2023-24 season prior to his debut with the Lancers. When you look at his stats in his rookie season, you might find yourself questioning why he’s a top-ranked goalie prospect. He finished the season with a record of 8-12-4 to go along with a SV% of .904 and a GAA at an even 3.00 while splitting the crease with his tandem counterpart, 20-year-old Swiss netminder Kevin Pasche.

“Before judging Hrabal’s stats on paper, it’s important to note that the Lancers were the third-worst of 16 teams. Moving to a new country and playing for one of the worst teams in the league likely didn’t help his confidence, and while some prospects may have been able to single-handedly propel their team to better fortunes, it shouldn’t be expected from all of them. Besides, the team generally fared better when he was in net, which says a lot considering Pasche is two years his senior.”

How This Affects the Coyotes’ Plans

There isn’t any doubt that the Coyotes are getting a potential starting goaltender in Hrabal. To find a goalie of his stature and skillset is impressive as he instantly becomes their top goaltending prospect. He’s still a work in progress as he needs to be a bit more aggressive in challenging shooters, but his rebound control and movement makes him a very intriguing prospect. Like all goalie prospects, it takes time. If Hrabal continues to take those strides, he can be very effective.

