The Fall of Mika Zibanejad: A Star’s Decline on Broadway

The New York Rangers entered this season with high expectations, fueled by a talented roster and a mix of veteran leadership and rising stars. Yet, they’ve been terrible. From their abysmal 5v5 play to a power play that can’t buy a goal and team defense that has been nothing short of horrendous, the Rangers have failed across the board. At the heart of these struggles is Mika Zibanejad, a player who was once a cornerstone of the team but has become its biggest liability.

Zibanejad’s struggles go beyond declining production. His offensive play has cratered, his defensive effort is nonexistent, and his continued presence in key roles, like on the power play and 6v5, actively hurts the team. Making matters worse, his contract includes a no-movement clause that ties him to the Rangers until a week before the 2030 trade deadline, when it shifts to a modified no-trade clause with a restrictive 21-team no-trade list. This has limited the team’s ability to address his declining performance, creating a significant obstacle for a franchise struggling to meet expectations.

Offense, Defense, and Special Teams: Zibanejad’s All-Around Struggles

Zibanejad’s struggles this season have been evident across all areas of his game, but nowhere are they more glaring than in his offensive production—or lack thereof. At 5v5, where the Rangers have been woefully ineffective, Zibanejad has failed to provide the play-driving ability expected of a top center. His scoring rates have plummeted compared to previous seasons, and his inability to generate sustained offensive pressure has left his linemates unable to thrive. His performance has been a major disappointment for a player expected to lead by example offensively.

Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers celebrates a goal during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Defensively, Zibanejad has been equally problematic. His lack of effort on the backcheck and poor positioning in the defensive zone has contributed to the Rangers’ horrendous team defense. Opposing teams exploit his lapses in coverage, forcing the Rangers to rely too heavily on their goaltending. The team is struggling to keep pucks out of their own net, and Zibanejad’s defensive shortcomings have made matters worse.

Zibanejad’s poor play has finally led to a demotion on the power play – he was moved to the second unit during the Rangers’ Dec. 23 game against the New Jersey Devils. While this change was overdue, it underscores how ineffective he has been in a role he previously thrived in. The Rangers’ power play, which was a dismal 2-for-26, needed a shake-up, and Zibanejad’s removal from the top unit reflects his inability to drive its success. Even with this adjustment, his continued presence on the 6v5 unit remains a point of contention, as his lack of production in those situations hurts the team.

The Ripple Effect of Zibanejad’s Poor Play on the Rangers

Zibanejad’s struggles are not limited to his performance—they’ve had a measurable impact on the production of his linemates and the team overall. As a top-line center, Zibanejad is expected to drive play and elevate those around him, but the opposite has been true. Linemates consistently see their offensive output drop when paired with him, highlighting his inability to create scoring opportunities or facilitate effective offensive play.

The lack of success has forced the coaching staff to shuffle the lines repeatedly, disrupting what little consistency the Rangers might have found. Players like Brett Berard and Will Cuylle, who have shown promise in other combinations, struggle to make an impact when paired with Zibanejad. Even established veterans see their production dip alongside him, a concerning trend for a team already starved for offense.

Zibanejad’s continued presence in key units like the power play and 6v5 not only fails to generate results but also limits opportunities for other players who might bring a fresh approach. The Rangers’ power play has been particularly dismal, and while his recent demotion to the second unit is a step in the right direction, it comes far too late to undo the damage already done.

Double Standards in Deployment

The Rangers’ handling of Zibanejad’s struggles this season has been as problematic as his performance. Despite his glaring deficiencies, he has remained a fixture in key roles.

Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, other players have been held to a different standard. Kaapo Kakko, who never fully lived up to his lofty status as the second overall pick, was nevertheless a solid middle-six forward, producing at close to a 40-point pace with no real power play time. While not flashy, Kakko was a valuable contributor at his $2.4 million cap hit and played a key role on the Rangers’ best 5v5 line earlier in the season alongside Cuylle and Filip Chytil.

Despite his steady contributions, Kakko was benched and ultimately traded, a move that appeared more focused on protecting veterans like Zibanejad than addressing actual performance issues. This decision highlighted a troubling double standard: younger players with tangible value are expendable, while struggling veterans are untouchable.

While Zibanejad’s no-movement clause complicates matters, it does not excuse the organization from exploring solutions. Making him a consistent healthy scratch must become a legitimate consideration. The Rangers cannot continue to give him the ice time and opportunities that his play does not warrant. By taking him out of the lineup, the team can focus on players who have earned their roles and give younger players a chance to thrive.

Addressing the Zibanejad Issue Before 2030

The Rangers’ struggles with Zibanejad are not confined to this season—they are a long-term issue that will persist until 2030 unless a plan is put in place. Reducing his ice time is the most immediate step. Limiting his role to less critical situations and moving him to a lower line can mitigate his impact on the team’s performance.

A more effective and necessary measure may be making Zibanejad consistently a healthy scratch. Removing him from the lineup minimizes his negative impact while also creating opportunities for other players to contribute. Accountability must extend to every player, regardless of their contract or reputation.

A buyout is also worth considering, though, by rule, it must be handled during the offseason. If Zibanejad’s performance continues to decline, a buyout after this summer could provide some relief. It would save $666,667 annually for five years, leaving a cap hit of $7.38 million per year during that time. However, it would then carry a $333,333 cap charge for an additional five years afterward. While this option is far from ideal, it might be the only way to create some flexibility if other solutions prove unworkable.

A Problem the Rangers Can’t Ignore

The Zibanejad situation is emblematic of deeper issues within the Rangers’ organization. It’s not just about one player’s decline—it’s about how the team handles accountability, resource allocation, and long-term planning. Zibanejad’s contract ensures that this is not a problem that will go away on its own, and without meaningful change, it threatens to weigh down the Rangers through the rest of this decade.

There are no easy answers, but standing pat is the worst option. Whether it’s reducing his ice time, scratching him from the lineup, or exploring an offseason buyout, the Rangers must prioritize performance over status. The team’s competitive window demands tough decisions, and continuing to rely on Zibanejad in a prominent role will only prolong their struggles.

The Rangers have a chance to reset their trajectory, but they must recognize and address the Zibanejad problem sooner rather than later. The longer they wait, the more difficult it will be to move forward—and the more time they’ll lose in building a team that can genuinely compete.