Maple Leafs MVP Race: Who’s Stepping Up Without Matthews?

It’s been an eventful season for the Toronto Maple Leafs so far. Despite a few recent stumbles, the team has primarily found success. Remarkably, much of it has been without their superstar captain, Auston Matthews. With Matthews sidelined, the remaining three of the team’s “Big Four” has stepped up in a big way.

Related: What’s Different About the Maple Leafs This Season?

As the Christmas break is upon us, it’s the perfect time to reflect on their contributions and assess which of these three standout players—John Tavares, Mitch Marner, or William Nylander—deserves to be named the team’s most valuable player this season. Based on their performances, here’s an analysis of the Maple Leafs’ three potential MVP candidates.

Maple Leafs Are Getting Strong Play From Tavares, Marner & Nylander

The fact is that the Maple Leafs are enjoying solid contributions from their three other “core” forwards this season. Tavares, Marner, and Nylander have each made compelling cases to be considered the team’s most valuable player (MVP) thus far. The veteran leader, Tavares, has been a consistent scoring threat while achieving personal milestones. Marner, the dynamic playmaker, is among the NHL’s elite in assists and is driving the offence. The sniper Nylander is among the league leaders in goals and has consistently delivered in high-pressure moments.

To determine the Maple Leafs’ MVP, we’ll analyze each player across several key performance measures.

Player Performance Comparison: Key Metrics

Category John Tavares Mitch Marner William Nylander Games Played 34 35 35 Goals 17 10 23 Assists 17 36 17 Points 34 46 40 Shots on Goal 104 87 124 Power-Play Points 6 18 17 Surprise Factors Tavares has found a fit in

Berube’s system. Marner is looking to shoot more. Nylander is a better playmaker

then we thought. Team Impact Versatile leadership, milestone scorer Playmaking catalyst, elite vision Sniper-driving offensive production Leadership Factor Ex-captain and veteran presence Elite skill under pressure Goal-scoring in critical moments

Analysis: Assessing Value

In assessing the overall value to the team, let’s take a look at each of the three players.

John Tavares

Tavares has been an invaluable asset this season, producing consistently on offence while reaching the milestone of 200 goals with the Maple Leafs. His natural hat trick against the Buffalo Sabres showcased his ability to take over games. His leadership as an ex-captain and chemistry with various linemates (Max Pacioretty, especially) make him a stabilizing force. However, while his production has been excellent, it falls just short compared to the elite numbers put up by Marner and Nylander.

Mitch Marner

Marner’s playmaking abilities are unmatched. He leads the team in points (46) and assists (36) and is the engine behind the Maple Leafs’ offensive success. His 18 power-play points and multiple multi-assist performances have solidified him as the most consistent offensive contributor. However, his goal-scoring (10 goals) is notably lower than Nylander’s or Tavares’, and his production has primarily come through assists rather than scoring goals himself.

Related: NHL Rumors: Rangers, Maple Leafs, Senators, Canadiens

William Nylander

Nylander has been the Maple Leafs’ most dangerous scorer, with 23 goals. That number is second only to Leon Draisaitl in the NHL. His goal-scoring consistency, including multiple multi-goal games, has kept the team competitive. Nylander’s ability to produce in clutch situations, such as his streak of four straight multi-point games, demonstrates his importance to the team’s success. While he doesn’t lead in assists like Marner or offer the veteran leadership of Tavares, his offensive dominance is undeniable.

Final Assessment: Who Is the MVP of the Maple Leafs?

While all three players have excelled this season, Marner edges out the competition as the Maple Leafs’ most valuable player. His ability to consistently create scoring opportunities for his teammates and his elite playmaking and versatility make him the team’s most impactful contributor.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nylander’s goal-scoring ability makes a strong case, especially with his skills in finishing key opportunities, while Tavares’ leadership and scoring milestones cannot be understated. However, Marner’s dual role as a playmaker and defensive presence tips the scale in his favour.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

The debate over the Maple Leafs’ MVP highlights the depth of talent on the roster. Tavares’ veteran consistency, Marner’s playmaking brilliance, and Nylander’s goal-scoring success underscore their contributions. Their collective success bodes well for Toronto’s playoff aspirations regardless of who earns the title.

Now Maple Leafs fans have to hope Matthews returns so this can be a four-player MVP race for the second half of the regular season.