NHL Rumors: Capitals, Rangers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Alex Ovechkin returns from injury for the Washington Capitals as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Meanwhile, the decision by the New York Rangers to scratch Chris Kreider was not believed to be trade-related. Was Patrik Laine’s “injury” more the Montreal Canadiens pulling him from the lineup for his own protection? Finally, is Marco Rossi on the trade block? Or are the Minnesota Wild looking to re-sign the forward who has been the subject of previous trade speculation?

Ovechkin Returns from Injury vs. Maple Leafs

While Auston Matthews likely remains out, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will make his highly anticipated return to the lineup tonight as the Capitals take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin missed 16 games with a fractured fibula and was sidelined for five weeks following an injury sustained on November 18, 2024.

The Capitals have stayed in the playoff mix despite his absence, but his return will be a welcome addition. He will get back to chasing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal-scoring record.

Laine Back in the Lineup for the Canadiens

Patrik Laine exited Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with what the Montreal Canadiens called an “upper-body injury.” It came as the Blue Jackets targeted Laine following his remarks about why he wanted a trade out of Columbus. During his comments, he said the Blue Jackets were content with losing, and he didn’t want to be part of that losing culture.

Laine took some vicious shots from the Blue Jackets’ players, and he didn’t return to the game. Zach Werenski admitted that the Blue Jackets didn’t think Laine’s comments were acceptable and hinted that Laine didn’t finish the game for reasons beyond an “injury.” Interestingly, Laine was a full participant in practices this week and is back in the lineup tonight as the Canadiens take on the Florida Panthers.

Kreider’s Scatch Not Trade-Related

Larry Brooks of the New York Post writes that the Rangers’ decision to make Chris Kreider a healthy scratch for their Dec. 23 game against the New Jersey Devils was not about an imminent trade or keeping him out to protect a trade asset. Instead, Brooks was told the move was made by coach Peter Laviolette to hold his veteran accountable.

As things continue to unfold in New York, Kreider is believed to be a piece that the Rangers could move if a suitable trade presents itself. Kreider has two years left on his contract, with an average annual value of $6.5 million.

Wild GM Bill Guerin Shuts Down Marco Rossi Trade Rumors

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin has dismissed trade rumors surrounding center Marco Rossi, saying he’s happy with the 23-year-old’s performance this season. Rossi has spent most of the year on the Wild’s top line, and despite the forward knowing his name has been out there, it doesn’t sound like there’s a trade even close to materializing.

Michael Russo of The Athletic writes:

Asked point-blank last week if he’s talking to other teams about Rossi, Wild president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Guerin said sarcastically, “Not today.” source – ‘Marco Rossi keeps proving himself to Wild brass: ‘I’m not looking to trade him’’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 12/27/2024

Rossi is set to become a restricted free agent next summer, but Guerin made it clear he plans to re-sign him, further silencing trade speculation.