Canadiens Place Goaltender Cayden Primeau on Waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have placed 25-year-old goaltender Cayden Primeau on waivers today (Dec. 28). Primeau has a record of 2-3-1 through the 2024-25 season, and has appeared in 11 games.

While the Canadiens have struggled in their own right at different points of the season, Primeau has really struggled to find some stability in the crease. With a .836 save percentage (SV%) and a 4.70 goals against average (GAA), he is ranked last in the league in both categories among goalies with more than 10 games played.

Cayden Primeau, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Primeau was on a strong trajectory for a large part of his development up until now. In 123 career American Hockey League (AHL) games, Primeau has a .909 SV% and a 2.74 GAA. Those are very respectable stats for a young goalie starting his professional career. He had a dominant run in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, starting 16 games and carrying a .936 SV% and 2.17 GAA, leading the Laval Rocket to the Eastern Conference Final, losing to the Springfield Thunderbirds in seven games.

Through 55 career NHL appearances, Primeau has a 3.69 GAA and a .884 SV%, which is a fairly regular stat line for a young goaltender on a team that has struggled for the majority of his development.

Primeau was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and played in the NCAA before turning pro, and had excellent numbers.

While the development path hasn’t gone exactly as planned for Primeau and the Canadiens, there is a good chance that Primeau gets claimed as many teams are looking for goaltender help, and might be willing to give him a chance to take over the crease.

With Primeau being waived, Sam Montembault will of course continue holding the starting job for the Canadiens, but they have recalled goaltender Jakub Dobes, who will make his NHL debut against the Florida Panthers.