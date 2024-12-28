Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Hurricanes – 12/28/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (24-11-3) at HURRICANES (21-13-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday following the Devils’ 4-2 home win in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Friday. … Lazar has not been ruled out after missing four games because of swelling in his knee. The forward has not played since Dec. 17, when he returned from being out 21 games after having surgery on his left knee Oct. 31. … Allen is likely to start after Markstrom made 29 saves Friday.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Tyson Jost — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dustin Tokarski
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)
Status report
Tokarski is expected to start after Kochetkov made 19 saves Friday. … Smith, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
