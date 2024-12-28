Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Hurricanes – 12/28/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (24-11-3) at HURRICANES (21-13-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday following the Devils’ 4-2 home win in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Friday. … Lazar has not been ruled out after missing four games because of swelling in his knee. The forward has not played since Dec. 17, when he returned from being out 21 games after having surgery on his left knee Oct. 31. … Allen is likely to start after Markstrom made 29 saves Friday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Tyson Jost — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Dustin Tokarski
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Status report

Tokarski is expected to start after Kochetkov made 19 saves Friday. … Smith, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

