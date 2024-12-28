Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Bruins – 12/28/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese

Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday following the Blue Jackets’ 6-2 win in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Friday. … Columbus has dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past two games; if it reverts to six defensemen, Johnson could come out for Labanc, a forward.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau — Trent Frederic — Oliver Wahlstrom

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Swayman will start after Korpisalo allowed six goals on 33 shots Friday.

