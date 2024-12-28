Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Bruins – 12/28/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (15-15-6) at BRUINS (19-14-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday following the Blue Jackets’ 6-2 win in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Friday. … Columbus has dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past two games; if it reverts to six defensemen, Johnson could come out for Labanc, a forward.
More from THW:
- Blue Jackets Power Past Bruins Behind Three Power-Play Goals
- Blue Jackets Need Better Road Play in Second Half
- Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Blue Jackets – 12/27/24
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau — Trent Frederic — Oliver Wahlstrom
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Swayman will start after Korpisalo allowed six goals on 33 shots Friday.
More from THW:
- Blue Jackets Power Past Bruins Behind Three Power-Play Goals
- Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Blue Jackets – 12/27/24
- Charlie Coyle Adds Spark to Bruins’ Top-Six