Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Bruins – 12/28/24

by

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (15-15-6) at BRUINS (19-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday following the Blue Jackets’ 6-2 win in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Friday. … Columbus has dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past two games; if it reverts to six defensemen, Johnson could come out for Labanc, a forward.

More from THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau — Trent Frederic — Oliver Wahlstrom
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Swayman will start after Korpisalo allowed six goals on 33 shots Friday.

More from THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner