Maple Leafs’ Marner Deserving of Hart Trophy Consideration

So much for all the doubts questioning whether or not Mitch Marner could thrive under head coach Craig Berube. Many thought the hard-nosed style of Berube wouldn’t mesh with Marner, but that hasn’t been the case. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward isn’t just having another strong regular season, he’s having the best stretch of his career.

Marner has been outstanding for the Maple Leafs through their first 35 games of the season, registering a team-leading 46 points. He’s eighth in NHL scoring, while his 36 assists are tied with Jack Eichel for second. He’s on pace for 108 points, which would shatter his previous career high of 99.

Marner Producing Without Matthews

The Maple Leafs have been a very successful regular season team for plenty of years now, thanks in large part to the outstanding tandem of Marner and Auston Matthews. The duo is among the best in the NHL, posing threats to opposing teams on a nightly basis.

That hasn’t been the case this season, however, as Matthews has been limited to just 24 games due to injury. His time out of the lineup hasn’t hurt Marner. Instead, it’s allowed him to really take hold of the reins and shine.

Matthews hasn’t been all that productive when in the lineup this season, registering a rather modest 23 points. Even without his usual otherworldly production, the Maple Leafs sit just two points back of the Florida Panthers for first in the Atlantic Division. The biggest reason for that is the play of Marner.

Marner is flat-out dominating this season. He already has 17 multi-point games, and has been held without a point in just nine contests. Seven of those games in which he has been held without a point have been losses. He has recorded at least a point in 18 of the Maple Leafs’ 21 wins this season, indicating just how big of a role he’s had in their success.

Marner Much More Than an Offensive Talent

What sometimes gets forgotten about with Marner (outside of Toronto) is that he is far more than just an offensive weapon. His defensive play is up there with some of the best wingers in the game. He’s received Selke Trophy votes in each of the past six seasons, and was a finalist in 2022-23.

He’s been every bit as good defensively this season. His 28 takeaways lead all Maple Leafs skaters, with William Nylander’s 14 ranked second. He’s the top forward in takeaways in the entire NHL and fourth overall, trailing only Jaccob Slavin, Jake Sanderson, and Mike Matheson. Should he keep this pace up, he could very well be in line for a Selke as well.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What many also fail to realize is that Marner kills penalties, and is exceptional at it. His 2:25 per game on the penalty kill tops all Maple Leafs forwards. He’s had a big role in the Maple Leafs’ 82.5 percent success rate on the kill, which is tied for seventh among all 32 NHL teams.

Big Playoff Will Earn Marner Proper Respect

The issue for Marner throughout his career is that he tends to fold when the stakes are at their highest. Because of that, he often gets criticized for being overpaid and overrated. His regular season stats, however, show just how dominant of a player he is capable of being, and should he continue his strong 2024-25 campaign to the end, he could rack up some individual hardware, including the Hart Trophy.

Furthermore, if Marner is able to continue his strong regular season into the playoffs and help lead the Maple Leafs on a lengthy playoff run, he may be able to change the current narrative that surrounds his name, and be truly respected as one of the games greats, which he undoubtedly is.