Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Ducks – 12/28/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (15-16-4) at DUCKS (13-16-4)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13

Flyers projected lineup

Scott Laughton — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Laughton practiced on the top line Friday after playing on the fourth line in a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Tippett, Foerster and Farabee each moved down a line. … Lycksell, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

Gibson missed practice on Friday because of an illness. He left in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday after the stick blade of Vegas forward Tanner Laczynski went through his mask. … McGinn, a forward, also missed practice on Friday after leaving in the first period against Vegas following a collision with Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl.

