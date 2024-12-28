Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Ducks – 12/28/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (15-16-4) at DUCKS (13-16-4)
4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13
Flyers projected lineup
Scott Laughton — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Laughton practiced on the top line Friday after playing on the fourth line in a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Tippett, Foerster and Farabee each moved down a line. … Lycksell, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Flyers’ Rebuild Progression Depends on Aleksei Kolosov
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canadiens, Jets, Flyers
- Maple Leafs Should Target Flyers’ Morgan Frost to Bolster Centre Depth
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
Gibson missed practice on Friday because of an illness. He left in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday after the stick blade of Vegas forward Tanner Laczynski went through his mask. … McGinn, a forward, also missed practice on Friday after leaving in the first period against Vegas following a collision with Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Golden Knights – 12/23/24
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 5-4 Shootout Loss to Ducks
- Ducks Emerge Victorious Over Utah HC in Saturday Afternoon Shootout Thriller