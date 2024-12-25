Maple Leafs Should Target Flyers’ Morgan Frost to Bolster Centre Depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to find their way back to the playoffs this season as they try to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967, and it seems as though they’ve been pushing to add a centre in hopes of bolstering their depth. There will be plenty of options available for them to acquire closer to the 2025 Trade Deadline from rebuilding teams looking to sell, but the only issue would be their lack of prospect depth and draft assets to make a deal work.

However, one player they should look to acquire if he becomes available is Morgan Frost from the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are a fringe playoff team, so their position closer to the trade deadline will decide whether or not they sell some of their players or look to make a postseason push.

Frost, who is 25 years old, has six goals and nine assists for 15 points through 31 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 45 goals and added 80 assists for 185 points through 260 games which comes out to a 0.71 points-per-game average. His strong two-way game makes him an enticing target for any contending team and his $2.1 million cap hit makes him affordable for any team dealing with salary cap issues. As the Maple Leafs target centre depth, let’s take a look at why Frost would be a great player to bring in.

His strong two-way game and knack for finding the back of the net while creating opportunities for his teammates make him an enticing target. His ability to provide depth scoring when he’s in the lineup could be something the Maple Leafs utilize if they bring him in. His versatility and ability to play anywhere in the lineup add to his effectiveness as an all-around hockey player.

Frost Could Allow Maple Leafs to Move Tavares to Wing

There were rumours that the Maple Leafs were interested in moving veteran forward John Tavares to the wing, which was the main reason the reports of the team targeting centres came to light. While Tavares plays a top-six role as the team’s second-line centre, bringing in Frost adds more flexibility allowing the team to move their lineup around and move Tavares to the wing if that’s something they’re truly interested in doing.

Tavares, who is 34 years old, has scored 17 goals and added 17 assists for 34 points through 34 games this season. He was drafted 1st overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders after a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he scored 58 goals and added 46 assists for 104 points. He has scored 473 goals and added 601 assists for 1074 points through 1143 games played in his career. He has proven himself to be an elite two-way forward during his time with both the Maple Leafs and Islanders and has spoken previously stating he would love to stay with the Maple Leafs for the remainder of his career.

With the Maple Leafs’ centre depth not looking strong at all, Frost could come in as the new second-line centre immediately, playing alongside William Nylander and Nicholas Robertson. Moving Tavares to the wing gives them a chance to bolster their forward depth and arguably gives them one of, if not the strongest forward group in the entire NHL.

Frost’s cap hit makes him an achievable target, and it may not cost a lot to bring him in. Realistically, moving out a prospect or minor-league forward and a 2025 second-round pick should get the deal done with the Flyers. However, they may have to move out Ryan Reaves’ $1.35 million contract to make a deal work, which would free up enough space for them to bring in his full cap hit for the remainder of the season, assuming they continue to utilize their cap relief from injured reserve. Either way, targeting Frost would be a smart idea heading toward the 2025 Trade Deadline.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.