Dear Santa: LA Kings’ 2024-25 Wish List

The holidays are a great time to gauge where a team is at. With just over 30 games played already, the Los Angeles Kings can’t complain about where they are at. A 19-10-5 record has them in third place in the Pacific Division only one point behind the Edmonton Oilers, who they will play right after the holiday break.

A lot has gone right for the Kings this season and considering they have been without superstar defenseman Drew Doughty, they have had two, seven-game road trips, and the amount of youth and inexperience they have throughout their lineup, it’s been somewhat surprising to see the Kings have this much success thus far.

The Kings have done a pretty good job so far this season but that doesn’t mean it’s been perfect. It’s Christmas time and whether it be something that needs to be changed or needs to remain constant, what better opportunity for the Kings to ask Santa what they want heading into the New Year?

With it being Christmas Day, here is what the Kings should have asked Santa for.

Wish One: Success on the Power Play

As good as the Kings have been, their power play has been the complete opposite. If there was one area of their game that you could pinpoint and say it’s dragging them down, it would be this.

The Kings’ power play is the seventh worst in the league operating at just 15.9%. They have had 88 opportunities and only converted on 14 of them. This group just finished a seven-game road trip where they had 11 power plays. Out of those 11, they found the back of the net once. It’s really mind-blowing how hard it is for the Kings to score on the man advantage. They have scored 74 goals at 5-on-5 which is the fifth most league-wide.

Clearly, it’s not hard for the Kings to put the puck in the net so why does it become a challenge when they have an extra skater on the ice, more space in the offensive zone, and five of their best players out there together? It just doesn’t make any sense.

It’s not like the Kings have seen terrible success on the power play and haven’t tried anything to get it going. We have seen head coach Jim Hiller throw out a few different units from time to time to see if a spark can be generated. The most unique one was riding a first unit of five forwards with Kempe quarterbacking it on the point. That proved largely unsuccessful and it was only a matter of time before defenseman Brandt Clarke made his way back on the first unit.

Most recently that first unit has consisted of Clarke, Kempe, Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield, and Kevin Fiala who not only led the team in power-play goals last season but is leading the team again this season with five.

If there is one positive you can take from a disappointing power play it would be the fact that as of late they are creating more chances, having better puck movement, and spending a lot of it in the offensive zone. There was a point where gaining the zone and setting up was the biggest challenge on the power play, now it’s just finding the back of the net.

Wish Two: Byfield’s Production to Increase

After breaking out last season and hitting the 50-point mark, all signs were pointing toward another season of improvement for Byfield. We have already talked about how in terms of point production, this season has been an underwhelming one for the 22-year-old and dove into why patience is required in this situation.

Byfield has gone through a few changes this season and to be quite honest it shouldn’t be that surprising that he has taken some time to adjust and get comfortable. He’s playing center consistently for the first time in his NHL career and he isn’t playing with Kopitar and Kempe anymore, two players who can elevate any player’s game.

There has been nothing to complain about when watching Byfield other than his presence on the scoresheet. He does so many little things away from the puck and is consistently having a positive impact on the ice.

He has found a home now centering a line with Warren Foegele and Tanner Jeannot. Over the past handful of games, it has been one of the Kings’ best lines and this trio has almost become inseparable. Now that Byfield has found some consistency and been able to develop some chemistry with his linemates, that production has already started to increase.

Throughout the first 29 games of the season, Byfield had only scored three goals and collected eight assists. In the last five games, he has put up three goals and four points. He played 20-plus minutes in back-to-back games for the first time this season as well.

Along with everything Byfield does on the ice, the production is starting to come as well. That patience will begin to pay off now that he’s found some stability and confidence.

Wish Three: Alex Squared Continuing to Excel

Two of the biggest surprises for the Kings this season have been the play of Alex Laferriere and Alex Turcotte.

Laferriere has become one of the Kings’ biggest and most consistent point producers this season, and not only that but he’s scoring goals left, right, and center. With a few players having trouble producing up to the level that we are used to, Laferriere has been a pleasant surprise who has stepped up to the plate and provided that much-needed offensive production. Through 34 games played, he has 13 goals and 25 points. His 13 goals are tied for the second most on the team with Fiala and his 25 points have him with the third most on the team only behind Kopitar and Kempe.

Let’s put into perspective just how much Laferriere has elevated his game. This third-round pick broke into the NHL right away last season. In just his second season in the NHL, he is already producing like this. It took him 77 games last season to score 12 goals. His 13 goals in 34 games this season is already a career-high. The amount of improvement we have seen from Laferriere this season has been remarkable whether it be his confidence with the puck, his improved shot, or his work ethic. It doesn’t seem to matter where he plays in the lineup either, always finds a way to get things going.

Another player who hasn’t had any trouble fitting into multiple places in the lineup has been the other Alex on the Kings, Alex Turcotte. In his first full season in the NHL, there hasn’t been anybody who has been more impressive than him. Unlike Laferriere, it isn’t his point production that has made him stand out. Through 29 games, he has four goals and 13 points. It’s quite literally everything else. Whether he is driving his own line at center or playing on the wing alongside Kopitar and Kempe, he’s spending most of his time making a positive impact in the offensive zone. He plays a 200-foot game and his support on the defensive side of things, speed throughout the neutral zone, and ability to connect on ridiculous stretch passes, make him so dangerous.

For a player as young as Turcotte with only 32 games of NHL experience before this season to come in right away and not only fit in so seamlessly but actually be someone who can drive plays is incredible, and you can bet that he is going to be a very important part of the Kings’ core in the future.

Wish Four: The Pacific Division to Slow Down

Recently looked at as the worst division in the NHL, the top end of the Pacific Division has been a bloodbath this season. As good as the Kings’ record is, along with that stretch where they collected points in 10 of their last 12 games (eight of those being wins), they have only managed to stay afloat in the Pacific. It’s insane that the Kings’ 43 points are only good for third in their division.

The Vegas Golden Knights sit in first with 49 points, the Oilers in second with 44, the Vancouver Canucks in fourth with 41, and the Calgary Flames in fifth with 39. All five of these teams have played the same number of games as well, it’s just been that tight. Another thing to mention to show just how good the Pacific Division has been is that it is the only division in the NHL right now where the top four teams all have 41 or more points.

It’s a complete warzone right now and every loss moving forward is going to hurt that much more. Luckily enough for the Kings, after the holiday break, they will have a five-game homestand. They have thrived at Crypto.com Arena this season with only two regulation losses. They are 10-2-1 at home. They are hoping for some separation in this tight Pacific Division and what better way to try and gain some than playing five games straight in a place where they have found so much success.

This is a Christmas wish list after all so why not ask for the very best? If there was one thing the Kings would take over any other item on this list it would be the return of Doughty ASAP. They have faired extremely well defensively without him but oh my would this group reach another level on both sides of the puck with Doughty back on the blue line.

Regardless of whether or not Santa chooses to grant the Kings what they need for Christmas, they are in a good position and playoffs seem inevitable as long as they continue to keep pace.