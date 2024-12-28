Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Kings – 12/28/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (21-11-2) at KINGS (19-10-5)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Viktor Arvidsson — Adam Henrique — Corey Perry

Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak

Troy Stecher — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Latest for THW:

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Akil Thomas — Samuel Helenius — Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Danault returned to practice Friday after not playing in a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. … Moore, a forward, worked out on his own in a red non-contact jersey Friday but is expected to miss his fifth straight game.

Latest for THW: