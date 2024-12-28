Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Kings – 12/28/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (21-11-2) at KINGS (19-10-5)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Viktor Arvidsson — Adam Henrique — Corey Perry
Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak
Troy Stecher — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas — Samuel Helenius — Andre Lee
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
Danault returned to practice Friday after not playing in a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. … Moore, a forward, worked out on his own in a red non-contact jersey Friday but is expected to miss his fifth straight game.
