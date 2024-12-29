4 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to Kings

In their return from the Christmas break, the Edmonton Oilers suffered a rare overtime loss on Saturday (Dec. 28), falling to the host Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-3 at Crypto.com Arena. The result leaves Edmonton and Los Angeles tied for second in the Pacific Division with 45 points each.

Playing for the first time in six days, the Oilers scored first and took a 3-2 lead into the third period but were unable to hold on for their fourth consecutive win. The Oilers are now 7-3 in OT this season.

Oilers forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Kasperi Kapanen and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had one goal apiece. Kings forward Quinton Byfield scored twice, including in overtime, while Warren Foegele and Tanner Jeannot each added a goal for Los Angeles. Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner and Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper both made 24 saves.

While sloppy at times, the game was a highly entertaining affair between two teams that have recently become rivals. It’s a rivalry that’s based more on spirited competition than a burning dislike, but it’s a rivalry, nonetheless. Here are four takeaways from the latest chapter in the Oilers/Kings saga.

Rivalry Renewed Between Pacific Division Foes

It was only a matter of time before a rivalry developed between the Oilers and Kings, considering the teams have faced each other in the opening round of each of the last three postseasons, with Edmonton winning every time. Saturday marked the teams’ first meeting since Edmonton eliminated the Kings from the playoffs in five games last spring.

The victory was only the Kings’ sixth in their last 18 regular season games against Edmonton, and it clearly meant a lot to L.A.’s players, who were fired up after Byfield scored the game-winning goal 3:19 into sudden death.

Meanwhile, L.A. fans lustily booed Connor McDavid every time he touched the puck, giving the Oilers captain the kind of treatment that is only reserved for one’s biggest rivals.

This was only the first of four meetings this season between the Oilers and Kings, who will next face off against each other on Jan. 13 at Rogers Place.

Revenge Games for Arvidsson and Foegele

The Oilers and Kings essentially swapped forwards during the opening day of free agency on July 1, when Edmonton signed ex-Kings left winger Arvidsson to a two-year contract and Los Angeles signed ex-Oilers left winger Foegele to a three-year contract. For both players, this was their first chance to play their former teams, and they seemed to have that extra fire on Saturday.

Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Not only did Foegele score late in the first period to give L.A. a 2-1 lead, but the 28-year-old also picked up a pair of assists. That gave Foegele his most points in a game since notching two goals and three apples with the Oilers against the Anaheim Ducks last New Year’s Eve.

Arvidsson, meanwhile, tallied at 11:59 of the second period, giving Edmonton a 3-2 lead. The 31-year-old Swede, who spent the prior three seasons in L.A., also recorded a team-high five shots on goal, tying for his most in a game with the Oilers.

While it was arguably Arvidsson’s best performance so far as an Oiler, Foegele had the last laugh, as the Kings winger was named First Star of the Game.

No Masking Controversial Ending to Game

During what would turn out to be the final shift of overtime, the strap on Skinner’s mask came off. The Edmonton goalie yelled repeatedly to alert the referee of the situation, but the official did not stop the play. Edmonton’s exhausted trio of McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard got hemmed in their zone and eventually, Byfield scored.

Immediately after the puck went in the net, an upset Skinner approached and spoke to the officials, before finally being ushered away by McDavid.

"Just not having enough of our lines going. I thought we had strong contributions from some guys, but we couldn't maintain the momentum of everyone not playing to their best."



It was a particularly vexing situation for Oilers fans, considering that the officials had blown a play dead in the third period when Kuemper’s mask came loose. During his post-game media availability, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch diplomatically fielded a question about the incident.

“I don’t know, maybe Stuart didn’t get the referee’s attention,” Knoblauch said. “But it’s tough because it puts the goalie in a vulnerable position … and we didn’t get the whistle, which we definitely could have used.”

McDavid Moves Into Tie With Mogilny

Almost every game now, McDavid is climbing a rung on the all-time NHL points list, and Saturday was no different. McDavid assisted on Nugent-Hopkins’ goal early in the second period, giving the Oilers centre 1,032 career regular season points, tying Alexander Mogilny for 87th most in NHL history.

That leaves McDavid just one point back of Nicklas Backstrom, Martin St. Louis and one-time Edmonton captain Doug Weight, who are in a three-way tie for 84th place.

McDavid began this season in 104th place on the all-time points leaderboard. On Nov. 15, he became the 99th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points.

The 27-year-old can continue his ascension today (Dec. 29) when the Oilers conclude their brief two-game California road trip with a stop at Honda Center to take on the Anaheim Ducks.