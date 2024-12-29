Projected Lineups for Flames vs Golden Knights – 12/29/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (17-11-7) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-8-3)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS

Flames projected lines

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Anthony Mantha (knee), Justin Kirkland (knee)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate; the Flames won 3-1 at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar
Pavel Dorofeyev — Brett Howden – Cole Schwindt
Tanner Pearson — Tanner Laczynsk — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will use the same 18 skaters as their 6-2 victory at San Jose on Friday.

