Projected Lineups for Flames vs Golden Knights – 12/29/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (17-11-7) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-8-3)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS
Flames projected lines
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Anthony Mantha (knee), Justin Kirkland (knee)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate; the Flames won 3-1 at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar
Pavel Dorofeyev — Brett Howden – Cole Schwindt
Tanner Pearson — Tanner Laczynsk — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights will use the same 18 skaters as their 6-2 victory at San Jose on Friday.
