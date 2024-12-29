Projected Lineups for Flames vs Golden Knights – 12/29/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS

Flames projected lines

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Anthony Mantha (knee), Justin Kirkland (knee)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate; the Flames won 3-1 at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar

Pavel Dorofeyev — Brett Howden – Cole Schwindt

Tanner Pearson — Tanner Laczynsk — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will use the same 18 skaters as their 6-2 victory at San Jose on Friday.

Latest for THW: