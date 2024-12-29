Projected Lineups for Stars vs Blackhawks – 12/29/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (20-13-1) at BLACKHAWKS (12-22-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz –Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven
Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Lian Bichsel — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Status report
Hryckowian will make his NHL debut; the 23-year-old was called up by the Stars twice earlier this season but did not play. … Marchment, a forward, is week to week after taking a puck to the face during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Philipp Kurashev
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Seth Jones
Louis Crevier — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. They returned defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford of the American Hockey League and recalled Kaiser, a defenseman.
