Projected Lineups for Stars vs Blackhawks – 12/29/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (20-13-1) at BLACKHAWKS (12-22-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz –Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven

Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley

Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell

Lian Bichsel — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Status report

Hryckowian will make his NHL debut; the 23-year-old was called up by the Stars twice earlier this season but did not play. … Marchment, a forward, is week to week after taking a puck to the face during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Philipp Kurashev

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Seth Jones

Louis Crevier — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. They returned defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford of the American Hockey League and recalled Kaiser, a defenseman.

Latest for THW: