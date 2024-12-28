Wild Complete Comeback, Defeat Stars 3-2 in Overtime

The Minnesota Wild (22-10-4) scored two goals in the third period to complete the comeback and beat the Dallas Stars (20-13-1) 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. Brock Faber scored the game-winner, while Filip Gustavsson had 27 saves in the win. Evgenii Dadonov and Wyatt Johnston each had two points for the Stars and Jake Oettinger stopped 15 shots in the loss.

Game Recap

Friday night was all Dallas for the first 40 minutes of the hockey game, and it started right from puck drop. The Stars outshot the Wild 14-4 in the first period, and without the play of Gustavsson early on, this game could have gotten out of hand in a hurry.

Dadonov opened the scoring for the Stars at 9:52 of the first period, collecting a stretch pass from Johnston at the blue line, beating Gustavsson on a breakaway over the blocker for his ninth goal of the season.

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dallas again controlled much of the play in the second period, outshooting the Wild 8-5. Johnston scored his seventh of the season, giving the Stars a 2-0 lead at 15:08 on a wrist shot from the slot.

The Wild played their best hockey of the game in the third period, narrowly outshooting the Stars 8-7. After Oettinger kept the score 2-0 on numerous occasions, Jonas Brodin spoiled the shutout attempt at 10:36 on a wrist shot from the left circle. Marcus Foligno tied the game 57 seconds later as Jared Spurgeon’s shot from the point deflected off of Folingo and past Oettinger.

Brock Faber wasted no time in the extra frame, beating Oettinger on a wrap-around shot 35 seconds into overtime.

The Stars are now 13-5-1 at home after being handed their first OT loss of the season. They now travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The Wild are now an NHL-best 13-3-3 on the road and just three points back of the Winnipeg Jets for first in the Central Division. The Wild will host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.