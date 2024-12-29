Projected Lineups for Kings vs Flyers – 12/29/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (16-16-4) at KINGS (20-10-5)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSP, SN1

Flyers projected lineup

Scott Laughton — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Olle Lycksell
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Jamie Drysdale

Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Matvei Michkov, Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Michkov, a forward, could be scratched after being benched for the third period of a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Arthur Kaliyev, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

