Projected Lineups for Kings vs Flyers – 12/29/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (16-16-4) at KINGS (20-10-5)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSP, SN1
Flyers projected lineup
Scott Laughton — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Olle Lycksell
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Jamie Drysdale
Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Matvei Michkov, Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Michkov, a forward, could be scratched after being benched for the third period of a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Arthur Kaliyev, Andre Lee
Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
