Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Sabres – 12/27/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (12-21-2) at SABRES (12-19-4)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SNP, SNW, SNE
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Philipp Kurashev
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier
Status report:
Kurashev will return to the lineup after being scratched the past four games.
Latest for THW:
- Blackhawks’ Mikheyev Showing He Is More Than Just a “Utility Guy”
- Revisiting the Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat Trade
- Minnesota Wild Hold on for 4-3 Victory Over Blackhawks
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
The Sabres are not expected to make any lineup changes from a 7-1 win at the New York Islanders on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Predicting Sabres’ Quarter-Century Team
- Would the Sabres’ Story Be Different if Briere & Drury Had Stayed?
- NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Blue Jackets, Sabres, Lightning, Panthers