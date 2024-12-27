Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Sabres – 12/27/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (12-21-2) at SABRES (12-19-4)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SNP, SNW, SNE

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Philipp Kurashev

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier

Status report:

Kurashev will return to the lineup after being scratched the past four games.

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs

Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

The Sabres are not expected to make any lineup changes from a 7-1 win at the New York Islanders on Monday.

