Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Sabres – 12/27/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (12-21-2) at SABRES (12-19-4)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SNP, SNW, SNE

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Philipp Kurashev

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier

Status report:

Kurashev will return to the lineup after being scratched the past four games.

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

The Sabres are not expected to make any lineup changes from a 7-1 win at the New York Islanders on Monday.

