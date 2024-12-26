Blackhawks’ Mikheyev Showing He Is More Than Just a “Utility Guy”

Ilya Mikheyev has been one of the Chicago Blackhawks‘ best players as of late. He has six points in his last five games playing on the third line with Teuvo Teravainen and Jason Dickinson. The Blackhawks have been playing better in that stretch, winning three of the five games.

Mikheyev becoming this productive may come as a surprise, or maybe not. Most described him as having this potential. After all, he did have a 21-goal season with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020-21, yet he was always highly regarded for his defense and two-way play a bit more.

Oftentimes, throughout his career, some seemed to have overlooked the one thing he is providing now.

Mikheyev Shows More Than a “Utility Guy”

Before the season started, former Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson described Mikheyev as a “utility guy” who would plug in everywhere, and he has. He has played on every line, and ironically, both Richardson and interim head coach Anders Sorensen shared the opinion of occasionally putting him with Connor Bedard on the first line. Even though it is sometimes confusing, there is a reason for that. Throughout his career, Mikheyev has often been deployed as the guy to help another guy on a line. He is fast, skilled, and his defensive game pairs well with any player.

When he was with the Maple Leafs, he was put with John Tavares and William Nylander at one point. Ian Tulloch of The Athletic described Mikheyev as “puck retrieving” that mixed well with Tavares’ “stellar 200-foot game” and Nylander’s “elite puck skills.” (from ‘Leafs Report Cards: The Mikheyev-Tavares-Nylander line dominates in post-break victory over New Jersey’ – The Athletic – 12/27/2019).

Ilya Mikheyev, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, with the Vancouver Canucks, there was an instance where head coach Rick Tocchet put Mikheyev with Elias Pettersson, saying, “He’s going to help Petey. He can get in there and win some puck battles.”

In November, Richardson said about Mikheyev, “I think it was a good night for Mikheyev. I think he skated so well out there and just simple, and he tracked, turned pucks over, nixed chances in the second period. I think that’s where all of our lines can do that and it’ll help everybody, including Connor (Bedard). Turning pucks over might get him a chance, or might get Donato a chance, or someone else on the line.”

These statements show that Mikheyev’s game seemed almost defined by how he could benefit the players around him. His current production is cool because he shows he can help himself just as much.

Mikheyev Is Taking Step Blackhawks Hoped For

With his six points in his last five games, five are goals, which is important in this context because he isn’t just setting up goals; he is scoring them himself.

He has been using his speed to get to the front of the net, which has been paying off. His short-handed goal against the Washington Capitals on Dec. 17 during his four-game goal streak is one of my favorites from him. He was strictly driving play with Teravainen, doing what he could do best, causing disruption on the penalty kill, and then being able to score.

When Mikheyev was acquired from Vancouver over the summer, general manager Kyle Davidson said he was confident he would be able to take another step with the Blackhawks. As aforementioned, most in the NHL saw that potential, too. He has gone through these hot offensive streaks before in his career, but they have mostly been just that: streaks. Seeing if he can maintain this consistency will be something to watch.

Related: Meet the New Blackhawks: Ilya Mikheyev

Coach Sorensen was asked if Mikheyev found his niche on the third line. He responded, “Yeah, it seems like it, right? I think it’s always throughout the season; there are ups and downs, but that line has been good. Him and Teuvo’s found some chemistry, and Dickey [Jason Dickinson] is a really good player to complement them. That line’s been really good.”

Funny enough, instead of being the one described as a complement on a line, Mikheyev is now being as described as other players doing the same for him.

It has been a fun turn of events to watch. Another step has been taken, and if he keeps it up, it should lead to more results for the Blackhawks.