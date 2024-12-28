Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Sharks – 12/28/24

The Calgary Flames take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (16-11-7) at SHARKS (11-21-6)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Anthony Mantha (knee), Justin Kirkland (knee)

Status report

Kuzmenko, a forward, participated in the Flames morning skate Saturday but did not take line rushes and could be scratched; he has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury.

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow — Alexander Wennberg — Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body)

Status report

Kostin, a forward, will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … Vanecek, a goalie, is week to week. … Eklund, a forward, will miss his second straight game. … Walman, a defenseman, will miss his third consecutive game.

