Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Sharks – 12/28/24

The Calgary Flames take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (16-11-7) at SHARKS (11-21-6)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Anthony Mantha (knee), Justin Kirkland (knee)
Status report
Kuzmenko, a forward, participated in the Flames morning skate Saturday but did not take line rushes and could be scratched; he has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury.
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow — Alexander Wennberg — Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body)
Status report
Kostin, a forward, will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … Vanecek, a goalie, is week to week. … Eklund, a forward, will miss his second straight game. … Walman, a defenseman, will miss his third consecutive game.
