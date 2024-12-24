Flames’ Huberdeau Leading the Charge Offensively

It is truly a headline many Calgary Flames fans thought they may never see. Left winger Jonathan Huberdeau has been tremendously disappointing ever since he was acquired from the Florida Panthers back in the summer of 2022. As the centrepiece of a trade package for young All-Star Matthew Tkachuk and a former 115 point scorer himself, Huberdeau had immense pressure to perform. Playing for a Canadian market and signing a franchise record 8-year, $84 million contract drove expectations up even further.

In his first season in Cowtown, Huberdeau put up just 15 goals and 40 assists in 79 games to set an NHL record for the largest season-to-season point drop off ever recorded. Many pointed the finger at then-head-coach Darryl Sutter, whom Huberdeau and other veterans clashed with frequently. Some stated that the move across the continent and overall adjustment to life in the Great White North was the culprit. However, with a new head coach and more social stability in 2023-24, he scored only 12 times and had 52 points in 81 games, along with a career-worst minus-29 rating.

Many fans and media personalities were quick to point out that Huberdeau’s 2023-24 was a tale of two seasons; in the first 41 games he scored six goals and 21 points but heated up to the tune of six goals and 31 points in the following 40 contests. Now 34 games into the 2024-25 season it seems as though “Huby” has built upon this pace as he currently leads the Flames with 13 goals and 25 points. His hot start is more than worthy of a closer look.

A December to Remember

Much of Huberdeau’s success has come due to an impressive recent stretch of play. From Nov. 30 until the time of writing (10 games), he has rippled the twine six times and added seven helpers for 13 points. After two-and-a-half seasons of trying, he has finally found chemistry with fellow 2022 acquisition Nazem Kadri, who has six goals and nine points in the same span. Huberdeau’s six-game point streak from Nov. 30 until Dec. 12 is tied for the best mark of his Flames tenure.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Over the past summer, the French-Canadian forward stated that he had been working intensely on his shot, which has seemingly paid off in full. As a career playmaker, Huberdeau characteristically elects to distribute the puck rather than put it on net. He now has more confidence shooting and during this same hot streak has accumulated 23 shots on goal. His higher volume has contributed to more success; he is shooting at a career-best 21.7% clip. With his tally on Dec. 21 against the Chicago Blackhawks, Huberdeau registered his 13th goal of the season, already surpassing the 12 he had in all of 2023-24.

The team has been iffy during the past 10 games, but still captured 11 out of a possible 20 points with a 4-3-3 record. Over this period, the team has scored 29 goals for a rate of 2.9 per contest, meaning Huberdeau has factored into approximately 45% of his team’s offence during his streak. For comparison, the only Flames to register more than five points during this time are Kadri, Connor Zary, and Matt Coronato. Any time Huberdeau is on the ice this season, the Flames control the puck; he has registered a 56% Corsi For rating, which means the Flames have more shot attempts than their opponents. There are even defensive improvements as the winger is on pace for a career-high 68 blocked shots.

Is Huberdeau Officially Back?

Now, is this type of Huberdeau one that Flames fans should get used to? Not yet. This is a very impressive stretch of hockey even beyond the past 10 games. In total over his past 74 appearances, Huberdeau has 19 goals and 56 points. He is currently on pace to finish the 2024-25 campaign with 31 goals and 60 points, which would both shatter his previous highest Flames totals. Huberdeau hasn’t reached the 30-goal plateau since the 2021-22 season, his last with the Panthers. It is something the pass-first forward has also only done twice in his career. However, the second half of this season should once and for all determine what Huberdeau can bring to the table moving forward. Fans should prepare for regression.

It is important to note a few things in helping determine the sustainability of Huberdeau’s recent play. First of all, his aforementioned 21.7% shooting success rate is likely not something he can maintain for the next 48 games. He is also playing more than ever before as a Flame, with an 18:30 average time on ice. Should the team’s performance start to decline, head coach Ryan Huska will probably play the younger forwards more often, which would eat into Huberdeau’s ice time. In addition, his line mate Kadri’s name has come up in trade talks and his movement could disrupt Huberdeau’s performance. If Huberdeau can navigate through all of these challenges and the others every season brings and keep on producing, his identity as a Flame will become more concrete.

All in all, Huberdeau has been showing glimpses of the player the Flames thought they were getting back in 2022. If he can sustain his recent play, he will offer more hope to the many fans that have always believed in him as an on-ice contributor. While 60 points a season may not be worth $10.5 million, it is certainly an improvement on the production thus far and a step in the right direction for both team and player. At the end of the day, the Flames are relatively competitive and Huberdeau is currently leading the team in scoring. Things are good in Cowtown for the moment.