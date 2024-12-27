Flames News & Rumors: Cozens, Andersson, Cull & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, there is plenty of speculation surrounding Dylan Cozens, who could soon be traded by the Buffalo Sabres. Meanwhile, there is also speculation surrounding Rasmus Andersson, who could soon hear his name subject to trade rumors as the deadline nears. In other news, Trent Cull has been appointed to the Flames’ coaching staff. Last but not least, Axel Hurtig is the lone Flames prospect suiting up at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Could the Flames Trade for Cozens?

The Sabres are struggling yet again. They are dead last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 12-19-4, and appear poised for a very high pick in the 2025 Draft. For a team that has missed the playoffs in 12 consecutive seasons, that is an ugly sight, and could result in some key pieces being shipped out.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

One player who has been subject to trade rumors is Cozens, who has struggled with 17 points through 35 games. Despite his struggles, he’s a very intriguing name for the Flames to go after, as he checks a ton of boxes.

Cozens is just 23, and has shown flashes of star potential, most notably in 2022-23 where he put up 31 goals and 68 points. He’s also a right-handed centreman, a position which the Flames lack and are looking to improve. The haul to get him would be significant, but could end up being a very successful move given his ceiling.

Flames Have Decision to Make on Andersson

The Flames have had a much quieter season in terms of trade speculation, but that could soon change. One name many are beginning to talk about is Andersson. The 28-year-old has one additional season remaining on his contract, but that extra term only helps add to his extremely high trade value.

The Flames may instead hold onto Andersson in hopes of signing him to an extension this coming offseason. That said, if they were to make him available, almost every playoff team in the league would be interested, and the return the Flames could get would be massive. It’ll be a situation to monitor as we inch closer to the March 5 trade deadline.

Cull Appointed to Flames’ Coaching Staff

The Flames made a bit of an unusual move earlier this week, as they announced that Calgary Wranglers head coach Trent Cull had been promoted to their coaching staff. He will serve as an assistant to head coach Ryan Huska for an unspecified amount of time.

This move comes shortly after it was announced that Flames assistant coach Brad Larsen had been granted an indefinite leave of absence to attend to a family matter. The issue is one that is seemingly going to keep him away for some time. Let’s hope everything ends up being okay and allows for him to rejoin the team in the near future.

Hurtig Suiting Up for Sweden

The 2025 World Junior Championship officially got underway yesterday, and while it’s a rather quiet tournament in terms of Flames representation, they will have one prospect in Axel Hurtig fans can keep an eye on.

Hurtig was in the lineup for Sweden’s 5-2 win over Slovakia, and logged 12:37 of ice time. The 19-year-old defenceman, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 Draft, has two goals and seven points in 28 games with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League this season.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames are still in what is a six-day break. It’s nearing its end, however, as they will be back in action tomorrow night versus the San Jose Sharks. They’ll then face the Vegas Golden Knights the following night, before heading home to play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday in a New Year’s Eve clash.