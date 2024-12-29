Projected Lineups for Senators vs Wild – 12/29/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (18-15-2) at WILD (22-10-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, FDSNWI, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Cole Reinhardt — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Barnard-Docker
Leevi Merilainen
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Michael Amadio (head), Anton Forsberg (lower body), David Perron (upper body), Artem Zub (foot), Linus Ullmark (back)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson – Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Status report
Eriksson Ek (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing 11 games. … Kaprizov, a forward, is expected to miss his second straight game. He is day-to-day.
