Projected Lineups for Senators vs Wild – 12/29/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (18-15-2) at WILD (22-10-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, FDSNWI, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Cole Reinhardt — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Barnard-Docker

Leevi Merilainen

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Michael Amadio (head), Anton Forsberg (lower body), David Perron (upper body), Artem Zub (foot), Linus Ullmark (back)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson – Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Status report

Eriksson Ek (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing 11 games. … Kaprizov, a forward, is expected to miss his second straight game. He is day-to-day.

