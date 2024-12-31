Capitals’ Two-Goal First Period Powers 3-1 Victory Over Bruins

In a Tuesday afternoon hockey matinee, the Washington Capitals (24-10-2) and Boston Bruins (20-14-4) collided at Capital One Arena. On Dec. 23, Boston captured the first meeting at home, 4-1, behind a fantastic defensive effort that allowed a season-low 11 shots to Washington. Just like eight days ago in Massachusetts, Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman faced Washington netminder Logan Thompson in an Eastern Conference matchup. Once again, the home goaltender received head taps, fist bumps, and goalie hugs after a win.

Bruins Strike First, Capitals Celebrate Last in First Period

Washington fans watched a familiar scene as Boston forward Justin Brazeau celebrated the opening score of a game against the Capitals this season. Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon dumped a puck into the Washington zone that took an odd hop off the end boards, slid towards a surprised Thompson, and right to a wide-open Brazeau for his ninth goal of the season and a 1-0 Boston lead.

A defensive breakdown behind the Boston net led to Washington’s tying tally from Aliaksei Protas. Washington forward Pierre-Luc Dubois beat Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in a puck battle below the goal line, leading to a pass to a wide-open scoring opportunity for Protas and his 15th goal this season to tie the game at one.

Five minutes later, Washington converted early on the power play as Capitals blueliner Jakob Chychrun used a Tom Wilson screen to beat Swayman with a snapshot from the top of the right circle. With his 11th goal of the season, Chychryn is tied for the league lead in scoring for NHL defensemen:

Jakob Chychrun scores his 11th goal of the season on the power play to put the Capitala ahead 2-1. Chychrun is now tied for the League lead in goals by a defenseman (Zach Werenski: 11g; Cale Makar: 11g). — Capitals PR (@CapitalsPR) December 31, 2024

Feisty Third Period in the Nation’s Capital

Boston and Washington increased the game’s intensity by entering the final period with a one-goal lead. Midway through the third period, Capitals forward Andrew Mangiapane and Boston forward Charlie Coyle engaged in a wrestling match behind the net that would have made Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson proud.

Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Washington’s goalie, Thompson, held firm and stopped 11 Boston shots in the final frame. Protas scored his second goal of the game into the empty net to end the scoring on the afternoon, 3-1, in a Capitals victory. With the comeback win, Washington now has an NHL-leading 15 comeback victories.

Both teams will have New Year’s Day off. Boston travels closer to home, passing through New York, to battle the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Washington remains home to welcome the Minnesota Wild to town for a showdown at Capital One Arena between two of the top teams in the NHL.