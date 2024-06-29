Capitals Acquire Logan Thompson From Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals have acquired goaltender Logan Thompson from the Washington Capitals, according to insider Elliotte Friedman. After trading Darcy Kuemper to the Los Angeles Kings earlier this offseason, the Capitals solidified their goaltending tandem with Thompson.

Thompson went 25-14-5 with the Golden Knights this season, posting a 2.70 goals against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%). He played in four playoff games, going 2-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage. He is expected to battle for the starting spot with Charlie Lindgren this coming season.

The Washington Capitals have acquired Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights for the 82nd overall pick in 2024 and a 2025 3rd-round pick.#ALLCAPS | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/dArapJ9tfS — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) June 29, 2024

The Capitals now have the most interesting goaltending tandem next season. Combined, Lindgren and Thompson are making under $2 million and are both unrestricted free agents following the 2024-25 season. This also puts 2024 Calder Cup champions Hunter Shepard and Clay Stevenson’s futures in question. They are both NHL-ready, so it will be interesting to see how the Capitals proceed.