2025 World Junior Championship Team Switzerland Final Roster

The Swiss have called their final roster to the upcoming World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Canada. The roster now consists of three goalies, nine defensemen, and 14 forwards. Another skater will be cut – the article will be updated once the information becomes official.

After the 5-1 win over Latvia in its last preparation game, Team Switzerland parted ways with d-man Gian Meier and forwards Janis Embacher and Matteo Wagner. “The decision was anything but easy for me and my staff,” Head Coach Marcel Jenni said about the cuts. “All the players were there with a lot of passion and dedication. I would like to thank the players, who now have to travel home, for their great efforts.”

Team Switzerland’s Forwards

Robin Antenen (EV Zug), Léo Braillard (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL), Jan Dorthe (Fribourg-Gottéron), Alain Graf (SC Bern), Rico Gredig (HC Davos), Kimo Gruber (GCK/ZSC Lions), Andro Kaderli (Leksands IF /SWE), Endo Meier (GCK/ZSC Lions), Rafael Meier (EHC Kloten), Simon Meier (Penticon Vees / BCHL), Jonah Neuenschwander (EHC Biel-Bienne), Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies /QMJHL), Jamiro Reber (HV71 / SWE), Loris Wey (EV Zug).

On the offensive side of things, several interesting players will line up for Team Switzerland, but undoubtedly one of the most interesting will be Jonah Neuenschwander. Born in 2009, he’ll be one of the younger players in the tournament, and pretty much came out of nowhere, having just debuted in the Swiss top league this season without lining up for Team Switzerland in any other tournament.

I didn’t include Neuenschwander in my preview, thinking that the Swiss would opt for a more traditional approach, with an older roster, but it looks like Jenni thought he was too talented to leave out. Then, Rico Gredig, a late-round forward selection by the New York Rangers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, is expected to play a key role in the tournament due to his versatility and strong performance this season. Other notable players to watch include Lars Stainer of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and Leo Braillard of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Team Switzerland’s Defensemen

Nic Balestra (EV Zug), Timo Bünzli (GCK/ZSC Lions), Aris Häfliger (HC Ambri-Piotta), Ludvig Johnson (EV Zug), Leon Muggli (EV Zug), Nils Rhyn (SC Bern), Basile Sansonnens (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Eric Schneller (Genève-Servette HC), Daniil Ustinkov (GCK/ZSC Lions)

With most of the players representing EV Zug and ZSC Lions, chemistry and synergy shouldn’t be a problem on the blue line for the Swiss. Many were expecting Gian Meier to be included; the defenseman even played three games in the SHL for the highly-touted team Frolunda HC, but he was among the last cuts. He will most likely have his chance next year.

An interesting player to watch will be Daniil Ustinkov. Last year, the d-man was thought to be drafted, but several reasons convinced the teams not to call his name, among these a subpar showing at the WJC. It will be interesting to see whether this season things will change for the ZSC defenseman.

Team Switzerland’s Goalies

Ewan Huet (Regina Pats / WHL), Christian Kirsch (Green Bay Gamblers / USHL), Elijah Neuenschwander (Fribourg-Gottéron)

Goalies still seem to be a potential issue for the Swiss, although Huet and Kirsch seem like reliable enough options, at least on paper. However, they will need to play their best hockey to let the team stay competitive through the tournament.

Potential Outcomes

It can’t be said that this team doesn’t have the potential to reach the quarterfinals stage and maybe even getting past it with some luck. With that being said, it’s hard to consider Team Switzerland as a contender for a medal.

