Predicting Team Switzerland’s 2025 World Junior Championship Roster

At the 2024 World Juniors, the Swiss didn’t have a tremendous showing, although they gave Team Sweden a good run for their money in the quarterfinals despite winning only one game in the round robin stage. Their 3-2 OT loss to Tre Kronor was probably the highest they could count on, and this year the expectations will be similar.

Team Switzerland’s Forwards

Left Wing Center Right Wing *Leo Braillard

Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL) *Rico Gredig

HC Davos Jan Dorthe

HC Fribourg-Gotteron Lars Steiner

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL) Jamiro Reber

HV71 (Swe) Matteo Wagner

AIK (Swe) Rafael Meier

EHC Kloten Kimo Gruber

ZSC Lions Janis Embacher

SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers David Bosson

Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL) Alain Graf

SC Bern Andro Kaderli

Leksands IF (Swe) Loris Wey

EV Zug Simon Meier

Penticton Vees (BCHL) Robin Antenen

EV Zug *indicates return skater*

As in most recent editions of the World Junior Championship, the Swiss will field a balanced roster. While it may lack standout stars, the team remains well-rounded and competitive. Rico Gredig, a low-pick forward in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft for the New York Rangers, will likely be busy in the tournament, thanks to his versatility and good play this season. Other players to follow are Leo Braillard from the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League, and Lars Stainer from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The Swiss will most likely bring to Edmonton several players from abroad, perhaps more than usual. It will be interesting to follow how the players from Sweden will do, and if playing in the same league will help him build any chemistry.

Team Switzerland’s Defense

Left Defense Right Defense *Leon Muggli

EV Zug Nic Balestra

EV Zug Gian Meier

Frolunda HC (Swe) *Danil Ustinkov

ZSC Lions Basile Sansonnens

Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) Ludvig Johnson

EV Zug Eric Schneller

Geneve-Servette HC *indicates return skater*

A lot of hope for the Swiss will be on Washington Capitals’ draftee Leon Muggli. The defenseman, who is enjoying solid growth with his native EV Zug, is expected to be the team’s top defenseman. Maybe he will be paired with a teammate in Zug’s Nic Balestra, who is also playing well in the domestic league. Zug will most likely be well-represented at the tournament, with Ludvig Johnson also having a good chance to make it to Edmonton.

Another interesting player is Danil Ustinkov. The defenseman wasn’t called in the 2024 NHL selections, surprising many, but that was also due to his uninspiring performance in big tournaments. This year, Ustinkov has a chance to redeem himself and hear his name this time around. He and Muggli are the only returning defensemen from the roster.

Team Switzerland’s Goalies

*Ewan Huet

Regina Pats (WHL) Christian Kirsch

Janesville Jets (NAHL) Elijah Neuenschwander

HC Fribourg-Gotteron *indicates return goalie*

Over the years, Team Switzerland has demonstrated the ability to provide solid goaltending. On paper, the goaltending line seems to be the weakest link in the chain. Most likely, the starting goalie position will be disputed between Ewan Huet, the son of former NHL goalie Cristobal, and Christian Kirsch, a San Jose Sharks‘ 2024 fourth-round pick.

As a third-string goalie, the Swiss coaches are likely to pick Elijah Neuenschwander, who is performing rather well at home. However, other tournaments showed that Swiss goalies aren’t to be underrated, just as last year’s Alessio Beglieri.

Getting Past the Quarterfinals?

The Swiss don’t appear to have a roster capable of contending for a medal, although several players on the team are intriguing prospects. In the past, however, they have demonstrated their ability to surprise, and that potential remains valid this year. Realistically, a quarterfinal qualification is likely to be the team’s ceiling, as they await the emergence of more promising players born in later years, following a relatively shallow 2005 class.

