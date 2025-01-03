Matt Boldy Nets Shootout Winner as Wild Beat the Capitals 4-3

After hitting the post in overtime, Matt Boldy scored the game-winner for the Minnesota Wild (24-11-4) to secure a 4-3 over the Washington Capitals (25-10-3) in the shootout. Alex Ovechkin scored his 18th goal of the season on the power play, putting him at 871 for his career. The Wild are 4-1-0 in their last five games.

The opening 10 minutes of the game saw a gritty battle between both teams with minimal offensive chances. After the 10-minute mark, Tom Wilson capitalized on a loose puck off a rebound and scored his 15th of the season putting the Capitals up 1-0. The Wild got to work quickly because 65 seconds later Ryan Hartman evened the score at one after deflecting a shot from the blue line by Zach Bogosian.

After both offensive bursts, both teams went back to a scrappy play style minimizing offensive chances. The Capitals would go on the power play with 1:48 remaining in the first period after Bogosian hooked Dylan Strome behind the net. Washington netminder Charlie Lindgren allowed a shorthanded goal after misplaying a puck behind his net. Minnesota forward Yakov Trenin potted the go-ahead goal, around Lindgren, to put the Wild up 2-1 to end the period.

The Wild entered the second period in a frenzy and put Lindgren to work early. Twenty seconds in he stopped Frederick Gaudreau on a breakaway chance and continued to pepper him with shots. The Wild controlled the pace of the game for most of the second period until the 14-minute mark where Marat Khusnutdinov was called for a high-sticking double minor on Martin Fehervary. Ovechkin ripped a snap shot from above the circles to score the equalizer making it 2-2 heading into the third period.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At 14:26 in the third period, Fehervary scored on a wrist shot above the circles after Minnesota netminder Marc-Andre Fleury was tripped by his own player in the crease. After Wilson had a goal called off due to a high stick, Minnesota forward Marco Rossi netted the tying goal after tapping in his own rebound following his deflection. The end of the third period saw back-and-forth chances for both teams, but would remain tied 3-3 heading into overtime.

With 1:24 to go in overtime, Boldy got around defenders and rang a shot off of the left post that fooled the crew in Capital One Arena as the red goal light turned on for a brief moment. The game finished in the shootout where he redeemed himself by scoring the lone goal to win the game 4-3.

The Capitals will host the New York Rangers on Saturday (Jan. 4), and the Wild will finish their short road trip on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Wild look to add to their win streak while the Capitals hope to get back into the win column.