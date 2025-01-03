Roope Hintz Scores 2 as Stars Beat Senators 4-2

The Dallas Stars defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-2, in what was a jam-packed game right from the start. Roope Hintz scored two goals, Jason Robertson had two assists in the win, and Jake Oettinger needed only 11 saves. With the victory, the Stars extend their point streak to five games, with a record of 4-0-1. Senators captain Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, while Leevi Merilainen made 21 saves.

Game Recap

Thursday night’s contest started with a bang, as Zack Ostapchuk took a tripping penalty only four minutes into the game. Hintz took only 22 seconds to convert on the power play, tipping a Robertson shot past Merilainen for his 17th of the season. Tkachuk tied the game 1-1 around three minutes later, and 24 seconds after that, passed a perfect puck to Ridly Greig to give the Senators a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Jamie Benn scored his ninth of the season halfway through the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle, tying the game 2-2. Sixty-eight seconds later, Hintz netted home his second of the game, with Robertson grabbing another assist on a drop pass in the slot.

Matt Duchene would get his second point of the night on his 15th goal of the season at 13:37 of the third period to effectively end Ottawa’s night and give the Stars their fourth win in five games.

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz and left wing Jamie Benn (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Robertson, Hintz, Johnston, and Duchene each had two points for the Stars.

The Stars were 1-for-5 on the power play. The Senators were 0-for-4.

The Senators are back in action Friday night as they travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues. The Stars get a night off before hosting the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.