Czechs Stun Canada and Eliminate Them, Again, in Huge WJC Upset

Under some hefty pressure from fans due to the healthy scratch of Carson Rehkopf, Team Canada took on Czechia in the quarterfinal in front of a sold-out crowd at Canadian Tire Centre. For the second straight year, the Czechs stunned the Canadians, this time 4-3…leading to trash being thrown on the ice as many disgruntled fans left unhappy. Michael Hrabal stopped 29 of 32 in probably the biggest game of his life.

Right away, the Czechs silenced the crowd as Petr Sikora slid one five-hole on a partial breakaway. A few minutes later, Utah Hockey Club prospect Cole Beaudoin got a five-minute major and game misconduct for kneeing Sikora. In what was supposed to be some favourable momentum for the Czechs, the opposite happened. Tanner Howe tipped a pass home while shorthanded to tie it at one, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

But the Czechs answered back as a strange bounce from a Jakub Stancl shot went off the end boards, deflected off Sam Dickinson’s glove and snuck in past Carter George. Then with 2.1 seconds left, Eduard Sale converted a 2-on-1 to extend the Czech lead to 3-1.

Eduard Sale, Team Czechia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

There wasn’t much action in the second period, as the Czechs took away most of Canada’s time and space. The Canadians seemed pretty disconnected, often fumbling pucks and missing passes. But with 2:20 left, Sale took a tripping minor and Porter Martone scored on the ensuing power play to cut the Czech lead in half. Canada had numerous chances in the final minute to tie, a clear momentum shift.

The Canadians looked like an entirely different team to start the third. There was an overwhelming sense that the tying goal was coming, as they continued to pepper Hrabal with shots. With 10:21 left, Canada put the puck in the net, but not in legal fashion as it was goaltender interference. You could sense the nervousness in the Czechs, as they started fumbling the puck around. But the clock struck five remaining, and still no equalizer.

Then 50 seconds later, it came. Bradly Nadeau squeaked one past Hrabal to finally tie it. But just a minute after that, Andrew Gibson was given two minutes for kneeing, sending the Czechs to a power play.

Adam Jecho sniped one past George to give the Czechs the lead with 40 seconds left, and that was that. For the second year in a row, the Czechs stunned the Canadians in the quarterfinal.

There will now likely be tons of discourse regarding Team Canada’s demise, whether it be cancelled practices, a lack of discipline, or leaving multiple first-round picks at home. But regardless of the reasoning, they’re done and the Czechs aren’t.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter