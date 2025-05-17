Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Stars – 5/17/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars tonight at American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (1C) at STARS (2C)

Western Conference Second Round, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luke Schenn, Ville Heinola

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Scheifele’s father, Brad, died unexpectedly overnight and the center’s status for the game is undetermined; If Scheifele does not play, Schenn, a defenseman, could enter the lineup.

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Mason Marchment– Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson

Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

The Stars will continue to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; coach Pete DeBoer said that allows Dallas to continue to manage minutes for Heiskanen, who returned in Game 4 following knee surgery in January, and get forwards extra minutes.

