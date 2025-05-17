Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Stars – 5/17/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars tonight at American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (1C) at STARS (2C)

Western Conference Second Round, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luke Schenn, Ville Heinola

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Scheifele’s father, Brad, died unexpectedly overnight and the center’s status for the game is undetermined; If Scheifele does not play, Schenn, a defenseman, could enter the lineup.

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Mason Marchment– Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson
Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

The Stars will continue to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; coach Pete DeBoer said that allows Dallas to continue to manage minutes for Heiskanen, who returned in Game 4 following knee surgery in January, and get forwards extra minutes.

