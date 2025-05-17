Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Stars – 5/17/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars tonight at American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (1C) at STARS (2C)
Western Conference Second Round, Game 6
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luke Schenn, Ville Heinola
Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Scheifele’s father, Brad, died unexpectedly overnight and the center’s status for the game is undetermined; If Scheifele does not play, Schenn, a defenseman, could enter the lineup.
Stars projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Mason Marchment– Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson
Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report
The Stars will continue to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; coach Pete DeBoer said that allows Dallas to continue to manage minutes for Heiskanen, who returned in Game 4 following knee surgery in January, and get forwards extra minutes.
