NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Stars, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are making lineup changes again as they head into an elimination game against the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, will Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars receive supplemental discipline for his sucker punch to Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets? Finally, after a disappointing second-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, will Alex Ovechkin play out the final season on his NHL contract? Or, will he consider retiring from the NHL now that he’s broken the goal-scoring record?

Leafs Making Lineup Changes

Following a disappointing showing in Game 5, the Toronto Maple Leafs are making lineup changes. Pontus Holmberg and Calle Järnkrok will return for Game 6 against Florida, with Holmberg slotted alongside John Tavares and William Nylander and Järnkrok on the fourth line.

The Leafs trail the series 3-2 after a 6-1 Game 5 loss. Fans are frustrated with coach Craig Berube’s decision to keep Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner together despite their playoff struggles—just two goals for Matthews and one shot from Marner in the last three games.

Scratching Nick Robertson, who scored in Game 5, has also drawn criticism, with many questioning Berube’s unwillingness to shake up the underperforming top six.

Jamie Benn Fined by the NHL

Dallas’ Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for roughing Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele late in Thursday night’s game. During a scrum between the two teams, Benn landed a stiff shot that dropped Scheifele. The forward should have been, but wasn’t expecting the right hand and he was livid.

Benn, Scheifele, and Brandon Tanev received roughing penalties. Benn and Tanev also received misconduct penalties.

Will Ovechkin Call it Quits After Capitals Eliminated?

Alex Ovechkin’s 21st NHL season has come to a close with yet another second-round playoff exit, reigniting the debate about whether the Capitals’ legend should return for one more year or call it a career.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 39-year-old put together a phenomenal regular season, finishing third in the league in goals despite missing time with a broken leg. He passed Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, posted his best goals-per-game average since 2010, and led Washington to the top of the Eastern Conference. Yet again, postseason success wasn’t there— a recurring theme in his career.

Ovechkin has played on 12 division-winning teams and three Presidents’ Trophy squads, but the Capitals have only advanced past the second round once during his tenure. That lone breakthrough in 2018 resulted in a Stanley Cup win — the crowning achievement of his career. He’s done everything there is to do individually, and critics suggested he might have run out of gas or phoned in the second round.

Is another early exit proof that he “just can’t get it done” in the playoffs? Supporters would suggest this isn’t on Ovechkin as the entire team faltered. They may also argue that he’s not the kind of player to walk away from a challenge or quit while under contract (he’s got one more season on his current deal).

The Capitals arguably overachieved in the regular season on the back of Ovechkin’s record-breaking chase. Now that he’s broken the record, will they be as good next season?

Ovechkin has talked about wanting to finish his hockey career in Russia. Is this when he does it? Or, will the best goal-scorer in NHL history stick around a little longer?