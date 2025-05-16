Oilers Lethal Weapon Now a Worry Ahead of Western Conference Final

The Edmonton Oilers could and would often eliminate teams from the playoffs thanks to a lethal power play that no one could figure out how to stop. Unfortunately, in two series against the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, that strength has now become a bit of a concern.

The Oilers still have a 25% success rate on the man advantage, but the “sure thing” that was an Oilers power play is anything but—heading into a series with either the Winnipeg Jets or Dallas Stars, that has to change.

What Happened to the Oilers’ Power Play?

If there was ever a knock on one of the best power-play units in the NHL, it was that it got too cute. Often overlooking the simple play, there would be too much passing and waiting for the perfect shot, which sometimes never came. That’s been a real issue this season as the often stagnant unit hasn’t operated with a sense of urgency until the game is in dire straits.

This is a team that rarely just fires pucks on net with bodies in front. The reason is likely because of the all-world skill deployed on the top unit. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evan Bouchard all have elite-level skill to read a defense and break it down. That tends to be the go-to, which, when it works, is gorgeous. When it doesn’t, it’s frustrating.

Defenders have submitted that letting Edmonton look for that perfect opportunity is acceptable, as long as that unit passes the puck around the outside for the first half of every power play. The strategy seems to be to let the Oilers act like the Harlem Globetrotters and take away the obvious plays.

The result is that the Oilers are 6-for-24 in these playoffs, and McDavid and Draisaitl have one power-play goal combined.

Oilers Swapped Out Zach Hyman

As good as Corey Perry has been this season (and to be fair, he’s got two power-play goals), switching Zach Hyman out to put Perry on the first unit was a bit of a head-scratcher. Hyman has three goals in these playoffs, but none on the power play. He’s no longer on the first unit, and his minutes have dropped dramatically.

Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard, and Ryan Nugent Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hyman ranks sixth on the team with 15 minutes of power-play time in a total of 11 games played. That’s not nearly enough, and one of his biggest strengths is positioning himself in front of the net and banging in rebounds.

The Oilers do switch Hyman for Perry before they completely move out the first unit for the second, but Hyman needs an opportunity to start on the top unit and regain his momentum there. The Oilers’ power play hasn’t been strong enough to warrant not making that switch.

Can the Oilers Win Another Series Without a Better Power Play?

Edmonton has proven it can win games in multiple ways. Their five-on-five play has been improved, and their depth has stepped up, meaning the need for McDavid and Draisaitl (among others) to take over offensively hasn’t been required. That said, having a lethal power play would help against Dallas or Winnipeg.

Edmonton wants a man advantage that scares an opponent from taking a penalty. This gives the Oilers an advantage and doesn’t allow a team to take liberties. As is, teams aren’t afraid of the Oilers top unit because it hasn’t burned anyone repeatedly. If that doesn’t change, the top stars will be targeted, and there is no consequence for making their life difficult.