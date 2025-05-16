Legacy Ruined?: The Trade Mitch Marner Didn’t Let Happen

It’s the trade that never was — and for Toronto Maple Leafs fans, it might become one of the franchise’s most bitter “what-ifs.” Should Mitch Marner leave the Leafs this summer, that what-if will linger, ruining his legacy in Toronto because he’ll be the guy forever known as the star who refused to be traded for Mikko Rantanen.

Around the NHL trade deadline, multiple sources confirmed that the Leafs explored a blockbuster deal with the Carolina Hurricanes that would have sent Mitch Marner to Carolina for star winger Mikko Rantanen. Sources say it was the trade the Hurricanes wanted. Toronto asked their star, but the trade fell apart when Marner refused to waive his no-movement clause (NMC), effectively killing the deal and forcing them to pivot, adding Scott Laughton and Brandon Carlo instead.

In the end, the Dallas Stars acquired Rantanen, and they are one win away from moving on to the Western Conference Final.

Marner Has Created a New Level of Heat for Himself

As Toronto’s latest playoff disappointment feels imminent, Marner’s contract continues to dominate headlines. Speculation is that a series loss to Florida means Marner is done with the Leafs, and the reality is, he could leave for no return at all. Should that happen, a new level of heat will be thrown on Marner, unlike anyone who ever played in the blue and white.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, Rantanen has caught fire in Dallas. The Finnish winger has scored eight goals in his last six playoff games, showcasing the kind of clutch performance the Leafs have desperately lacked in recent years. He’s signed in Dallas long-term and they look like geniuses for picking up a forward with a chip on his shoulder.

By contrast, Marner has recorded just seven playoff goals across the six seasons since signing his $65 million contract in 2019.

That contrast alone has left many wondering what could have been had Marner agreed to the trade. Would Toronto have made a deeper playoff push? Could Rantanen have been the missing piece?

Fans Fuming as Free Agency Looms

The growing possibility that Marner will leave and the team will have nothing to show for it stings more for Leafs Nation than another potential early playoff exit. Reports were that the Leafs were eager to extend Marner this spring and offered him more than Rantanen’s recently signed deal. However, negotiations stalled, and a deal didn’t get done. Marner waited and had a chance to prove he was worth whatever he asked for in the playoffs. He’s not doing that. Now, sources suggest the Leafs are frustrated with Marner’s unwillingness to commit when he had the chance.

The joke on social media now is that fans see Marner in the following light: “Marner: ‘I want Rantanen money.’ Leafs: ‘Okay, play like Rantanen.’ Marner: ‘Nah, I’m good.’”

It’s a brutal narrative, and it will follow Marner if he leaves. The struggling hometown star who apparently loves Toronto had a chance to “do the right thing”, but instead blocked a trade for a true difference-maker, faded in another crucial playoff run, and now might leave the team empty-handed.

If he walks in free agency — and just imagine if it were to Carolina — many fans believe he’ll become one of the most vilified figures in Toronto sports history.

“We could have had Rantanen for the next 8 years. But Mitch Marner made it his personal mission this year to screw over this franchise by not waiving, ghosting in the playoffs and then walking for nothing. Dude won’t be able to step foot in this city ever again,” one post read. Another fan asked, “If Marner blocked a Rantanen trade just to walk in Free Agency, is he the most hated Leaf of all time by next season?”

Was This Mismanagement or on Marner?

While much of the criticism is aimed at Marner, some believe the blame lies with team president Brendan Shanahan and Leafs management. After years of enabling Marner’s demands — from his initial contract standoff to allowing full trade protection — the team has seemingly boxed itself into a corner.

So, too, the refusal to split up this core at any point over the past three seasons suggests that this organization potentially deserves what it gets.

Whether or not Marner signs an extension or walks next summer, one thing is clear: his decision to block the Rantanen trade will potentially haunt the Maple Leafs and the winger for years to come. Worse yet, if Rantanen helps the Stars win a Stanley Cup, it will stick with Marner forever.