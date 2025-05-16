Carolina Hurricanes’ 3 Stars of Round 2

The Carolina Hurricanes are off to the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s tenure. They took care of business in Round 2 against the Washington Capitals, winning the series 4-1, after a 3-1 Game 5 victory. Before we set our sights on Round 3, here are the Hurricanes’ three biggest contributors to their Round 2 victory.

Third Star: Jaccob Slavin

Jaccob Slavin is finally getting the recognition he deserves this season. After a stellar 4-Nations Face-off tournament where the hockey world took note of the best defenseman in the NHL, he gets more flowers following a superb Round 2 against the Capitals. Washington head coach Spencer Carbery gave Slavin some props for his effort. “Another shout out, because he doesn’t get enough credit…” Carbary said, “But [Jaccob] Slavin is, how he’s not in the Norris Trophy conversation every single year, it doesn’t seem right… He’s one heck of a player.” That’s high praise from the Jack Adams Award finalist.

In five games against the Capitals, Slavin had one goal – the Game 1 overtime winner – along with a plus-5 rating, while averaging roughly 22 minutes of ice time (TOI). Slavin also had 16 blocked shots, one hit, and zero, count ’em, zero penalty minutes in 133 shifts. With one goal in nine shots, he finished the series with an 11.1% shooting percentage (S%).

Slavin also proved again why he’s the best defensive defenseman in the NHL. As Carbary said, he deserves to be in more Norris Trophy conversations. The best part? His new eight-year contract kicks in for next season, so we can expect to see more greatness from him in a Hurricanes uniform.

Second Star: Andrei Svechnikov

Brind’Amour said it best: “All year, we’ve kind of been waiting for that Andrei”. Since the start of the 2025 NHL Playoffs, Andrei Svechnikov has been playing at another level. He leads the team with eight goals, twice as many as the next player on the team, and he’s second on the team in points with nine, behind Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho.

In Round 2 alone, Svechnikov had three goals – two game-winners, including the one in Game 5 – a plus-3 rating and two penalty minutes. He also had 13 shots on goal, for a 23.1 S% against the Capitals, and he tallied 27 hits in just over 17 and a half minutes of TOI per game.

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Washington Capitals late in the third period in game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena.

Svechnikov was a one-man wrecking ball against the Capitals. As Brind’Amour said, this is the player the Hurricanes have been waiting for, and he has delivered all playoffs. If he can keep scoring goals, laying hits, staying out of the box, and playing this mature game, the sky is the limit for the 25-year-old Russian forward and the Hurricanes, and he is a big reason the team is headed to the Eastern Conference Final.

First Star: Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen earns the First Star for Round 2 after he delivered a Conn Smythe-level performance against Washington. In these playoffs, Andersen has a 7-2 record in nine starts with a 1.36 goals-against average (GAA) and a .937 save percentage (SV%). He’s been the team’s most consistent player, especially in Round 2. Andersen had a 4-1 record with a 1.20 GAA and a .937 SV%. He shut out the Capitals in Game 3, a 4-0 victory, and only allowed six goals through the five-game series. The Capitals had a goals expected of 14.5, they finished with only seven.

Andersen has been a Danish brick wall for the Hurricanes, making 89 saves on 95 shots. If he was not already in the Conn Smythe conversation, he will be now. Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said it best following the Game 5 win: “When Freddie’s in, he’s a stud. He’s been a stud his whole career. You guys always talk about his calmness. He’s a rock that makes things look easy. Tonight, he made some huge saves. I was on the ice for a few of them, like, ‘thank goodness.’ He was able to give us a chance, and that’s all you ask for. He was great all series long, just steady. He’s obviously a huge part of that series win.”

If not for Andersen making huge saves throughout the series, it would not be over. He allowed only one first-period goal to the Capitals. He has been the best goalie of the postseason, and the Hurricanes will go as he goes. His play this postseason is why the Hurricanes gave him a one-year contract extension. He is the Hurricanes’ First Star of the series by a country mile.

Hurricanes off to the Eastern Conference Final

The Hurricanes will not get some rest before their playoff journey continues. They will face the winner of the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs series. The Florida Panthers have a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Friday night.