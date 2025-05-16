Insider Believes Maple Leafs’ Marner Headed to Free Agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the brink of elimination as they try to fight back against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, as they try to force a seventh game. While many fans have counted them out before the game even begins, the Maple Leafs will try to get to the Eastern Conference Final this season and face off against the Carolina Hurricanes, as they try to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967.

However, while their focus hasn’t shifted to the offseason just yet, rumours have begun to circulate, and a recent report could indicate Mitchell Marner is nearing his final days as a Maple Leaf.

“However, what’s different this time around is the fact that Marner is less than seven weeks away from testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent. There is absolutely zero reason to believe that he’ll be signing another contract in Toronto on or before July 1 – not after refusing to negotiate an in-season extension with the Leafs or even considering a request from management to waive his no-movement clause at the trade deadline.” source – ‘Maple Leafs’ once-heralded ‘Core Four’ era is slipping away before our eyes’ – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 05/15/2025

Marner, who is 28 years old, has faced criticism for his consistency in the postseason throughout his career, but his offensive production in the playoffs isn’t concerning. In 68 career playoff games, he has scored 13 goals and added 49 assists for 62 points, which comes out to a 0.91 points-per-game average. This postseason, he has scored two goals and added 10 assists for 12 points through 11 games, maintaining just over a point-per-game average.

While the argument could be made that Marner’s decision-making in clutch situations has hurt his stock as a playoff performer, he is still an elite two-way player that any team in the NHL would be excited to bring in. His recent blunder in Game 5 led directly to a goal, but he wasn’t the main reason they lost by any means. His ability to produce offensively, combined with his sound defensive game, makes him one of the most enticing free agents in recent history. If he hits the open market, he’s likely going to become one of, if not the highest-paid player in the NHL.

Marner Will Have Plenty of Options

There is always the possibility that Marner and the Maple Leafs agree on a new contract and he opts to return, but it seems unlikely at this point. If, and inevitably when, Marner hits the open market, he will have plenty of options. There are rebuilding teams like the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks who could overpay him just to bring him in and change the trajectory of their 2025-26 campaign, but there are also contenders like the Los Angeles Kings who have the cap space and could be a more enticing destination for him.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Either way, it seems like Marner is headed to the open market, regardless of how the Maple Leafs’ season ends. Whether it was the pressure from the media, management asking him to waive his trade protection so that they could try to acquire Mikko Rantanen, or if he simply wants to go to a different organization to try and win, all signs seem to be pointing toward Marner wanting to be on a new team next season.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.